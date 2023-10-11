Qualcomm Technologies has announced its new Snapdragon X lineup which will power the next-gen PCs and notebooks. The new series will be based on custom Oryon CPU cores with integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit). The new computing platform will likely compete with the Apple M series silicon chips.

“2024 will be an inflection point for the PC industry, and Snapdragon X compute platforms will deliver next-level performance, AI, connectivity and battery life”, the company adds. Qualcomm predicts that 2024 will be a turning point for the PC industry and the Snapdragon X compute platforms are set to offer improved performance, AI capabilities, better connectivity, and longer battery life.

The company has announced a fresh naming system for its upcoming smart PC platforms. The Snapdragon X Series will be the latest platform from the brand and will mark a significant change since the Snapdragon 8cx series, its 3rd Gen was last seen in 2021. Qualcomm will use custom Oryon CPU cores from Nuvia for the Snapdragon X Series chips. With this, the company aims to achieve the same battery efficiency and performance offered by Apple M-series chips. In addition, the Snapdragon X series will also have a neural processing unit to perform AI processing natively for the new era of generative AI. Moreover, it will retain the 5G support from Snapdragon 8cx.

The following is how Qualcomm arrived at this naming convention and design after thorough analysis, consumer input, and feedback from the PC industry.

The X Identifier: This helps differentiate PC platforms from other Snapdragon products

This helps differentiate PC platforms from other Snapdragon products Premium Design: The design reflects the impressive advancements in computing and the user experiences they will enable.

The design reflects the impressive advancements in computing and the user experiences they will enable. Simplified Tiering Structure: This assists users in understanding platform capabilities, from mainstream to premium.

This assists users in understanding platform capabilities, from mainstream to premium. Leveraging Snapdragon’s Global Brand Equity: They make the most of the Snapdragon brand’s worldwide reputation.

Qualcomm has announced that the Snapdragon X Series will be unveiled at its Snapdragon Summit this year. The summit is scheduled from 24th October to 26th October in Maui, Hawaii. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon X Series will receive a new logo and platform badges. The Snapdragon X Series notebooks are expected to hit the market starting next year.

Source