Sony has introduced a new PlayStation 5 model which is now slimmer and more compact compared to the older designs. In addition, the console also gets a detachable Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disk drive and larger 1TB internal storage (as opposed to 825 GB on older models). The PlayStation 5 is a high-end gaming console from the brand highlighting its 8K rendering, high-speed SSD storage, new DualSense wireless controller, and more.

The new PlayStation 5 model also divides its faceplates into four sections, with the top portion in a glossy look while the bottom remains in matte. As you can see below, the PlayStation 5 has gone from 4.5 kg to 3.2 kg on its Disk Edition and from 3.9 kg to 2.6 kg on its Digital Edition. The disk drive is detachable and is also sold separately which means it can be attached on a Digital Edition later as a module. Other upgrades include a 1 TB SSD on both models (as opposed to 825 GB). This should let you squeeze an extra game or two.

Sony has switched the positions of the USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports in the newer model; the Type-A has been relocated to the back of the console. A horizontal stand will be included with the new PlayStation 5 model while there’s a new Vertical Stand accessory compatible with all PlayStation 5 variants and will be sold separately.

Sony PlayStation 5 Specifications & Features

Software: Sony’s Custom PS5 User Interface

Sony’s Custom PS5 User Interface CPU: 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Zen 2 (7nm) 8-Core, 16 Threads processor, variable frequency

3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Zen 2 (7nm) 8-Core, 16 Threads processor, variable frequency GPU: Up to 2.23 GHz AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration (10.3 TFLOPS)

Up to 2.23 GHz AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration (10.3 TFLOPS) Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit, 512 MB DDR4 RAM (for background tasks)

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit, 512 MB DDR4 RAM (for background tasks) Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

448 GB/s Storage: Custom 1 TB SSD, expandable via NVMe M.2 SSD Slot, USB Support

Custom 1 TB SSD, expandable via NVMe M.2 SSD Slot, USB Support IO Throughput: 5.5 GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9 GB/s (Compressed)

5.5 GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9 GB/s (Compressed) Optical Drive (detachable): Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital distribution (Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV, BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV, BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8x CAV, DVD ~3.2xCLV)

Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital distribution (Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV, BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV, BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8x CAV, DVD ~3.2xCLV) PS5 Game Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100 GB/disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100 GB/disc Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech Engine, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X (Blu-ray video & UHD Blu-ray video), 7.1 surround sound

Tempest 3D AudioTech Engine, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X (Blu-ray video & UHD Blu-ray video), 7.1 surround sound Video: 8K rendering, 4K 120Hz TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver 2.1)

8K rendering, 4K 120Hz TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver 2.1) Ports & Connectivity: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1

The price for the new PlayStation 5 Disk Edition is US$499.99 (~₹41,600 in India), €549.99 in Europe, £479.99 in UK, ¥66,980 in Japan (with tax). The price for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is US$449.99 (~₹37,440 in India), €449.99 in Europe, £389.99 in UK, ¥59,980 in Japan (with tax). The accessory includes Console Covers worth US$54.99 (~₹4,575), €54.99, £44.99, ¥7,480, and Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive worth US$79.99 (~₹6,650), €119.99, £99.99, ¥11,980. The new Sony PlayStation 5 console will be available from November 2023 in several countries.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price & Availability