Yesterday, Samsung India launched its latest Android tablets in India under the Galaxy Tab A9 Series. The series includes the two tablets – Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at a price of ₹12,999. Features and highlights of the Galaxy Tab A9+ include an 11-inch 90 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 7,040 mAh battery, and support for 5G while the tone-down variant Galaxy Tab A9 comes with an 8.7-inch screen with MediaTek Helio G99, up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the upper variant of the Galaxy Tab A9, it includes a larger 11-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate whereas the Galaxy Tab A9 comes with a smaller 8.7-inch LCD display with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Both the models come in three different color options – Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver colors.
On the specs side, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 Kryo 660 cores + 6x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 Kryo 660 cores) paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
The Galaxy Tab A9 comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage variant with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity options while the Galaxy Tab A9+ comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage variant with 5G connectivity or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.
Both the tablets offer stereo speakers, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support while the Galaxy Tab A9 comes with AKG-tuned dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Cameras include an 8 MP single shooter on the rear side for both the models while the selfie camera is a 5 MP on Galaxy Tab A9+ and 2 MP on Galaxy Tab A9.
For battery and charging, the Galaxy Tab A9+ packs a 7,040 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy Tab A9 packs a 5,100 mAh battery, both supporting a 15W fast charging. Both run on OneUI 5.1.1 based on the Android 13 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Specifications & Features
- Display: 11-inch LCD display, 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate
- Software: OneUI 5.1.1, Android 13 operating system
- CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 Kryo 660 cores + 6x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 Kryo 660 cores)
- GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics
- Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card
- Main Camera: 8 MP single camera
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP
- Others: Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Face unlock
- Cellular: 5G (optional)
- Battery & Charging: 7,040 mAh battery, 15W fast charging
- Colors: Dark Blue, Grey, Silver
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Specifications & Features
- Display: 8.7-inch LCD display, 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate
- Software: OneUI 5.1.1, Android 13 operating system
- CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card
- Main Camera: 8 MP single camera
- Selfie Camera: 2 MP
- Others: AKG-tuned Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Face Unlock
- Cellular: 4G LTE (optional), dual SIM
- Battery & Charging (Galaxy Tab A9): 5,100 mAh battery, 15W fast charging
- Colors: Dark Blue, Grey, Silver
The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 starts at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage Wi-Fi variant whereas the price for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, 4G variant is ₹13,999. The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starts at ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage Wi-Fi variant whereas the price for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, 5G variant is ₹22,999. The tablets will be available on Amazon.in with pre-orders available and will ship starting this week.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Series Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price (Galaxy Tab A9):₹12,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, 4G)
- Price (Galaxy Tab A9): ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹22,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, 5G)
- Availability: Amazon.in, pre-orders
- Offers: TBD