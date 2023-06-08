WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Channels that gives you a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including WhatsApp Edit Messages, WhatsApp Chat Lock, WhatsApp Proxy support, and now WhatsApp Channels.

WhatsApp wrote in a blog post, “Today we’re excited to introduce Channels: a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp. We’re building Channels in a new tab called Updates – where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow – separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help you select channels to follow, we’re building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.”

WhatsApp Channels let you follow different channels that interest you, separate from your usual chats with friends and family. You can receive messages from admins like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. WhatsApp is creating a searchable directory where you can find updates about your favorite hobbies, sports teams, local officials, and more to help you discover channels easily. You can also join channels by clicking on invite links shared in chats, emails, or posted online.

“Similar to how we build messaging, we don’t believe Channel updates should have to stick around forever. So we’ll only store channel history on our servers for up to 30 days and we’ll add ways to make updates disappear even faster from follower’s devices. Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel,” WhatsApp added.

WhatsApp Channels enables private broadcast which means admins’ personal details like phone numbers and profile photos will be kept hidden from followers. Likewise, your phone number won’t be visible to admins or other followers when you follow a channel. Moreover, admins can block screenshots and message forwards, and keep channel data stored for up to 30 days.

WhatsApp Channels is not end-to-end encrypted as the purpose of Channels is to reach a wide audience, but WhatsApp is looking into add end-to-end encryption for specific channels, such as those used by non-profit organizations or healthcare providers.

WhatsApp Channels feature is initially launching in Colombia and Singapore to work with leading global voices and select organizations to build, learn, and adapt the experience. WhatsApp plans to expand Channels to more countries in the coming months.

