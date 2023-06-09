Yesterday, realme India launched two of its latest smartphones – realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India under the realme 11 Pro Series 5G and they both use a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the higher variant among the two highlighting its world’s first 200 MP OIS camera with 4x in-sensor zoom while the realme 11 Pro 5G is a tone-down variant with features including a 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and runs on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme 11 Pro 5G review.

realme 11 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification Design: Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme 11 Pro Series 5G uses a premium Vegan Leather design that’s uniquely designed, both realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a promising design. About the design, the realme 11 Pro 5G flaunts a Lychee vegan leather back paired with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. The realme 11 Pro 5G comes in three color variants – Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black.

The design feels solid and highly premium, the curved screen design gives you a comfortable grip, we can say this is one of the great designs on a smartphone in its class. It’s about 8.2 mm thick with 183 grams in weight (Astral Black) or 8.8 mm thick with 189 grams in weight (Leather variants). We got the Sunrise Beige color as you can see in the images below.

Speaking about the display, both smartphones have the same display which means you get the same quality on realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. You get a stunning 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. With a 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, the display is almost bezel-less and looks fantastic with its curved design.

Other display features you will find are a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ certification. We didn’t see any official water-resistant ratings on the phone but the display has TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers a power button and volume controls just above while the left side is plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, loudspeakers (stereo), and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and second speaker for stereo effect. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for the stereo loudspeakers and Hi-Res audio certification. No 3.5 mm jack is available for earphones/headphones, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5 mm convertor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

Moving to the software side, the realme 11 Pro 5G runs on the latest realme UI 4.0 interface that is based on Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 debuted alongside the realme 10 Pro Series smartphones. The realme 11 Pro 5G comes with Android 13 out-of-the-box and with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

The realme UI 4.0 is built over the Android 13 operating system, this ensures you will get many of the latest features of the Android 13 OS as well as realme UI 4.0 on the realme 11 Pro 5G with extra-ordinary features from the customized interface including the Mini Capsule (similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island) and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy.

realme UI 4.0 is the successor to realme UI 3.0 with all the native features you get from Android 13 and customized perks from the realme UI 4.0 interface. The realme UI 4.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. realme brings in a refreshing UI experience with the new design, a new home screen, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Dynamic Computing Engine, privacy and security, and more.

The smartphone has some pre-installed apps that can be removed if not need them. Apps such as Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and more come installed on the phone. You also get a host of other features in the realme UI 4.0 which you can take advantage of to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

An added feature in the realme UI 4.0 is the Mini Capsule for Android, realme has tweaked the realme UI 4.0 by adding a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information at the in-screen selfie camera area. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule effect works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it converts the in-screen selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones are powered by the new Dimensity 7050 SoC, so you will get the same performance on both, realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. The SoC is a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 with octa cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz and laced with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Moreover, the SoC is equipped with either 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with either 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage or 256 GB UFS 3.1. There are a total of three variants to choose from – 8 GB + 128 GB (₹23,999), 8 GB + 256 GB (24,999), and 12 GB + 256 GB (27,999). The RAM is an LPDDR5 type while the storage is a UFS 3.1 type on the phone.

The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card while the phone offers RAM expansion tech from 4 GB to 12 GB range (for the 12 GB RAM variant), the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB via its Dynamic RAM feature. We received a 12 GB variant that can be virtually extended up to 24 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual). The system automatically allocates the required virtual RAM based on the resource requirements.

For gaming, the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU performance is good for gamers who want a decent gaming experience, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 is a fast midrange GPU for gaming and it performs fairly well in games. Compared to the counterparts from the Snapdragon SoCs, you can compare it with the Adreno 619 CPU and other similar variants.

Cameras

realme 11 Pro 5G is a tone-down variant of the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, this brings down the camera from 200 MP to 100 MP, eliminating the wide-angle camera, and selfie camera from 32 MP to 16 MP. The realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with a 100 MP f/1.8 primary OIS camera and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 as the secondary camera while on the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture for selfie and video calling needs. The 100 MP is a primary camera that supports (Optical Image Stabilization), but no in-sensor lossless zoom, and supports up to 4K video recording up to 30 fps aided by a single LED flash.

On the other hand, realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple setup with a 200 MP OIS camera using 4x in-sensor lossless zoom for the first time in the smartphone industry. realme partnered with Samsung to introduce the 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom to set a new standard for smartphone photography. Aside from Samsung, realme has also partnered with Lonely Planet to bring exciting filters. The 200 MP camera on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor with a size of about 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm pixel width, and an aperture of f/1.69.

The camera interface offers a bunch of modes and camera features including 100MP Mode, Auto-zoom, Street Photography Mode, Super NightScape, Pano, Professional Mode, Portrait Mode, Bokeh, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, Tilt-Shift, Text Scanner, Portrait Distortion Correction, One Take, Super Group Portrait and more. The main camera allows users to record 1080p videos at 60 fps, as well as, 4K videos at 30 fps. For slow motion, it offers 120 fps video recording with up to 1080p resolution.

The 100 MP camera takes impressive shots in the daylight and fairly good shots in low light. Here are the camera samples we took from realme 11 Pro 5G.

realme 11 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Like its sibling realme 11 Pro+ 5G, you will find a 5,000 mAh battery on the realme 11 Pro 5G, however, both of them use distinct fast charging. Although its sibling has 100W charging support, the realme 11 Pro 5G supports 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging and it’s still fast in this price segment. You get a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in just 18 minutes. You can expect the phone to charge fully in about 40 minutes or so. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted usage for more extended periods, the realme UI 4.0 as well as the Dimensity 7050 is optimized for battery so you can expect as long as 2 days of backup depending on your usage.

Verdict – realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G flaunts a premium vegan leather back with a 3D woven texture and curved screen design that looks promising. Other things such as the Dimensity 7050 CPU, fast charging 67W, and a 100 MP camera, in addition to the realme UI 4.0 perks and customizations. With a price of ₹23,999, the realme 11 Pro 5G appears to be value for money and offers a great package. If you are looking for a smartphone under ₹25,000, the realme 11 Pro 5G is a great choice.

