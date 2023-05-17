realme has announced its partnership with Samsung to introduce a 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom in its upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G. The announcement was made at the Imaging Innovation Day. realme 11 Pro Series 5G will introduce a world-first feature, the 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom setting a new standard for smartphone photography, says the company.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sree Hari, Product Manager, realme India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Samsung, a leader in semiconductor technology, to bring the latest advancements to our customers. Our focus on R&D investment and innovative solutions has led us to develop the world’s first 200 MP camera with 4x superzoom. We are confident that our collaboration with Samsung will continue to push boundaries and drive innovation in the smartphone industry.”

Manish Goel, Vice-president, Samsung Semiconductor India Research, added, “We are pleased to collaborate with realme, a brand that shares our vision for delivering cutting-edge technology to customers. Our partnership on the realme 11 Pro Series demonstrates our commitment to advancing the smartphone industry through joint research and development. We are excited to see the results of our collaboration in this groundbreaking device.”

realme 11 Pro Series 5G – World’s First 200 MP Camera With 4x In-Sensor Zoom

realme says the upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G will revolutionize the smartphone industry with the Lossless zoom technology in the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor. The 200 MP camera on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor with a size of about 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm a pixel width, and an aperture of f/1.69.

It uses Tetra²pixel technology which combines up to 16 pixels into one big pixel to enhance the image quality. Compared to rivals using the Sony IMX766 sensor in the segment, this is a huge leap says realme. It also specifies that this is the industry’s first camera sensor with 4x Lossless Zoom.

With In-sensor Zoom technology, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G can support 2x or 4x lossless zoom mode, which allows the sensor to switch among different image modes to achieve the same number of real pixels in different focal segments so that the shooting composition is more free, independent of distance. The image resolution in this focal segment is 242% higher than that of similar products, realme further adds.

Other interesting features of the camera which will be included in the realme 11 Pro Series 5G are Super Group Portrait and One Take, both are used for intelligent composition with an AI algorithm, to generate multiple “best-angled” photos at once.

realme plans to invest $40 million in R&D in the next three years to bring about more breakthroughs, it says. With the recent collaboration with Samsung, realme said that it will continue to push boundaries and drive innovation in the smartphone industry.

realme has started teasing the realme 11 Pro 5G series 5G in India and it will be launching soon, stay tuned. Here’s a tweet from realme India that says “Get ready to witness the next level of 200MP! We’re unleashing the beast soon. Stay tuned! #realmeNumberSeries Know more: https://bit.ly/3M3Vbmt.”

Get ready to witness the next level of 200MP!

We're unleashing the beast soon. Stay tuned! #realmeNumberSeries Know more: https://t.co/OEfTLTiwgy pic.twitter.com/Rxa5NLqr3H — realme (@realmeIndia) May 16, 2023

