Lava has launched its latest 5G smartphone in India, the Agni 2 5G which is the newest addition to its Agni Series and is the successor to the Lava Agni 5G – the company’s first 5G smartphone back in 2021. The Lava Agni 2 5G debuts the Dimensity 7050 SoC for the first time in India. Other major highlights of the smartphone include a 120 Hz curved AMOLED 10-bit display, 50 MP quad cameras, and supports 66W fast charging.

The Lava Agni 2 5G flaunts its 3D dual curve design with a 2.3mm slim lower bezel. It comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07 Billion colors) and a resolution of Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels). Other display features include a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 105% NTSC color, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Widewine L1 DRM certification. The screen is protected by double-reinforced glass and comes with an oleophobic coating.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is the first smartphone in the country to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC which appears to be slightly faster than the Dimensity 1080. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an octa-core SoC manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process, clocked up to 2.6 GHz, and is paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU.

Furthermore, the Lava Agni 2 5G comes in a single RAM and storage variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1. The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card while the phone offers RAM expansion tech up to 8 GB making a total of 16 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

About the cameras, the Agni 2 5G has a quad camera setup (50 MP f/1.88 primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth) on the rear side with 50 MP as the primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, 1/1.55-inch sensor size, 4-in-1 pixel binning method, and segment’s first 1 μm pixel width according to the company. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with an f/2.2 aperture, and two 2 MP f/2.4 cameras, one for macro shots and one for depth measuring. The front side has a 16 MP snapper for selfie and video calling needs.

On the battery and charging side, the Lava Agni 2 5G packs a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in less than 16 minutes as per the company. It comes with the stock Android 13 out-of-the-box without any bloatware, ads, and unwanted notifications as per Lava. Lava also confirms that the Agni 2 5G will receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International, said, “Agni 2 5G, the Indian Fire Power represents the epitome of Indian engineering in the smartphone industry. It is developed keeping in mind all the aspirations of Indian customers in the Rs 20K price segment. Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. It’s truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones.”

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, “MediaTek Dimensity 7050 provides smooth gaming experiences, exceptional power-efficiency, AI-camera enhancements, intelligent performance, and extended battery life for longer gaming sessions. Lava Agni 2 5G is India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements. We look forward to working towards newer advancements and fruitful future collaborations.”

Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07 Billion colors), Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 105% NTSC color, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Widewine L1 DRM certified, oleophobic coating, double reinforced glass protection, 2.3mm lower bezel, 3D dual curve design

Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 cores + 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (4-core) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM

128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Quad cameras (50 MP f/1.88 primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 50 MP main camera with f/1.88 aperture, 1/1.55-inch sensor size, 1 μm pixel width, 4-in-1 pixel binning method, LED flash

16 MP Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, X-Axis Linear Motor, Haptic Response, 2,900mm² Vapour Chamber Cooling Technology

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with dual-band 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, 13 5G bands support, VoLTE support

The price for the Lava Agni 2 5G starts at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage lone variant and will be available starting from 24th May 2023 at 10 AM on Amazon India. Launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount on all major bank credit and debit cards.

Lava Agni 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 24th May 2023 at 10 AM on Amazon India

24th May 2023 at 10 AM on Amazon India Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount on all major bank credit and debit cards

Get Lava Agni 2 5G on Amazon India