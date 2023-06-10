Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone in India featuring a 108 MP camera, Dimensity 6080 CPU, 256 GB storage, 14 5G bands support, and more. The company confirmed the launch of its latest Note 30 Series smartphone on 14th June in a tweet yesterday.

Infinix India tweeted, “Capture life’s moments in stunning detail with our ultra-high pixel camera. Stay tuned as #InfinixNote305G is launching on 14th June on Flipkart. Click here to know more: https://knw.one/NYcd #ChangetheGame #Note305G.”

About the specs, Infinix has revealed some details on the internals including the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 16 GB total RAM (8 GB physical RAM + 8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB onboard storage, support for 14 5G bands, and comes with 45W fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 20 minutes.

The Infinix Note 30 5G also highlights its Vlogging 108 MP camera with features like Film mode with Cinematic Flair, Super Night mode, and a Dual-Video View mode that records videos from both the cameras i.e. the front and the back simultaneously.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is expected to use JBL-powered stereo speakers for enhanced audio output and benefit from JBL’s signature sound. The price for the Infinix Note 30 5G will be announced during the launch on 14th June 2023 and will be sold on Flipkart.

More details will be revealed on 13th June and closer to its launch, stay tuned.

