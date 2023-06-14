Infinix India has today launched its latest Note 30 Series smartphone in India, the Infinix Note 30 5G is the latest midrange smartphone from the company starting at a price of ₹14,999. The primary highlights of the smartphone include a 108 MP primary camera, 120 Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6080, up to 256 GB storage, 45W dual-channel fast charging, sound by JBL, and runs on the Android 13 with XOS 13 UI on top.

The Infinix Note 30 5G flaunts a premium leather finish design (Sunset Gold variant) or gradient matte finish design, it comes in three color variants – Magic Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold colors. It’s about 8.45 mm thick with 204.7 grams in weight. The front side has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 580 nits brightness, and is protected by scratch-resistant NEG Glass.

The Infinix Note 30 5G also highlights its Vlogging 108 MP camera with features like Film mode with Cinematic Flair, Super Night mode, and a Dual-Video View mode that simultaneously records videos from both the cameras, i.e. the front and the back. The primary 108 MP camera uses a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with a 1/1.6-inch sensor size and an f/1.75 aperture. The secondary cameras include a 2 MP depth sensor and an AI camera with f/2.4 apertures. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.0 camera for selfie and video calling needs.

About the specs, the Infinix Note 30 5G equips the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz speed (2x Cortex-A76 @2.4 GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 @2.0 GHz) laced with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC has a 5G modem onboard with support for 14 5G bands. The Infinix Note 30 5G uses JBL-powered stereo speakers for enhanced audio output and benefits from JBL’s signature sound.

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes in two RAM variants i.e. 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with storage options i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 respectively. The storage can be expanded up to 2 TB via microSD card while it also supports virtual RAM, the top variant has a total of 16 GB RAM (8 GB physical RAM + 8 GB virtual RAM).

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W dual-channel fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 20 minutes and 75% in 30 minutes. The Note 30 5G is equipped with dual-channel fast charging technology which features two 2:1 charge parallel pumps capable of delivering a 45W charge.

The battery can endure 1,000 charge and discharge cycles while still maintaining 80% capacity and eventually providing approximately 3 years of regular usage if charged once daily, the company says. The Note 30 5G also comes with a Bypass Charging feature, the charging current bypasses the battery to go straight to the motherboard reducing any overheating while charging and playing games at the same time. The Bypass Charging can reduce the temperature increase by a maximum of 7°C compared to regular charging mode, the company added.

Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 580 nits brightness, NEG Glass protection, 8.45 mm thickness, 204.7 grams weight

6.78-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 580 nits brightness, NEG Glass protection, 8.45 mm thickness, 204.7 grams weight Software: XOS 13, Android 13 operating system

XOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC up to 2.4 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A78 cores & 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC up to 2.4 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A78 cores & 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB virtual RAM

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB virtual RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Sensor, 1/1.6-inch, f/1.75 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + AI camera), LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Sensor, 1/1.6-inch, f/1.75 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + AI camera), LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.0

Single 16 MP, f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, JBL Sound

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, JBL Sound Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support, 14 5G Bands support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support, 14 5G Bands support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 45W dual-channel fast charging, 50% in 20 minutes, 75% in 30 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 45W dual-channel fast charging, 50% in 20 minutes, 75% in 30 minutes Colors:Magic Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold

The price for the Infinix Note 30 5G starts at ₹14,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and the price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is ₹15,999. The smartphone will be available starting from 22nd June 2023 on Flipkart. Offers include an instant discount of ₹1,000 on AXIS bank cards.

Infinix Note 30 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹14,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 22nd June 2023 on Flipkart

22nd June 2023 on Flipkart Offers: Instant discount of ₹1,000 on AXIS bank cards

Get Infinix Note 30 5G on Flipkart

Know More About Infinix Note 30 5G