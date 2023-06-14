Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, Vice President of realme, and President of realme International Business Group, has today announced that he is resigning from realme. Madhav Sheth has confirmed his resignation from the company in a tweet with a letter following his 5 years of successful Stint with realme.

Madhav Sheth tweeted, “Goodbye can be disheartening, but world is too small until we meet again. Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that’s something to look forward to building a better and bigger me. #Goodbye #UntilWeMeetAgain.”

Goodbye can be disheartening, but world is too small until we meet again.

Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that's something to look forward to building a better and bigger me. #Goodbye #UntilWeMeetAgain pic.twitter.com/sXSG06DFIR — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 14, 2023

Madhav Sheth wrote in a letter, “After 5 years at realme, it’s time for me to move on and start a new journey. realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was so much more than just an organization; it has been my home, my passion, and my purpose. I am proud of everything we accomplished together over the past five years, as we grew the brand and watched it proliferate.” He joined realme back in 2018 with the launch of the brand’s first ‘realme 2’ smartphone. With him, realme emerged as the second-largest smartphone brand in the country.

“After a long conversation with Sky Li and also with his support, it’s time for me to contribute my share to the country’s export business,” Sheth wrote announcing his exit. He also added that realme’s founder and CEO Sky Li will now oversee the Indian market.

Regarding this, a realme spokesperson said, “We extend our warmest wishes to Sheth for a successful future ahead. While we bid farewell to him, we want to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that realme’s operations will continue seamlessly.

Our commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional user experiences, and innovative technologies remains unwavering. We will continue to drive the brand forward, delivering outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide.”