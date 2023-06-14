After confirming the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India, Xiaomi India officially launched its latest Android tablet yesterday alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Active. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a starting price of ₹26,999 (₹23,999 with offers) and highlights its 6.51mm ultra slim design, a large 11-inch 2.8K display with 144 Hz variable refresh rate, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a huge 8,840 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, along with its keyboard dock, and 2nd gen Xiaomi Smart Pen.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is a flagship-grade Android tablet from Xiaomi featuring an 11-inch display in a 6.51 mm ultra-slim form factor and metallic design. The tablet weighs about 490 grams and comes in two color variants – Mist Blue, and Graphite Grey colors.

Moreover, the tablet features two connecting accessories including a new 2nd-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen and a keyboard dock. The tablet also offers quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Hi-Res Audio (Wireless) and comes with quad microphones.

The front side has an 11-inch (27.94cm) IPS display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a resolution of 2.8K+ (2880 x 1800 pixels, 309 ppi pixel density), fast 144 Hz variable refresh rate (30/48/50/60/90/120/144 Hz), 550 nits (typ.) brightness, DCI-P3, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz and is paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the base variant and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the top variant.

Cameras include a 13 MP f/2.2 single shooter on the rear side supporting 4K video recording and an LED flash while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax dual-band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), but no cellular variants.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 packs an 8,840 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that charges the battery up to 100% in 100 minutes. The Xiaomi Pad 6 also runs on the MIUI 14 for Pad which is based on Android 13. The new beta feature lets users access the Xiaomi 13 Pro from the Xiaomi Pad 6. Users can drag and drop images from the phone to the tablet, the company says.

The new smart touch keyboard comes with 64 keys and a larger touch area, combined with full-screen gesture operations, and has IPX4 ratings for splash resistance. The Xiaomi Smart Pen 2nd generation has less latency of about 40% compared to the predecessor and comes with 4096 levels of press sensitivity. It has a battery life of 150 hours and offers 7 hours of battery life with 1 minute of charge, and the wear resistance of the tip is increased by 3 times, says the company.

Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Last year, with the Xiaomi Pad 5, we completely changed the dynamics of the tablet category. Its launch led to an increase in consumer interest in Android tablets, enhanced competition, and finally bringing some much-needed innovation that was missing in the Android tablet segment for the longest time. Xiaomi Pad 6 represents an even more significant leap forward in the space and is designed for the ever-evolving consumer. The tablet not only enhances creativity and usability but also builds on our promise of delivering a complete user experience powered by impeccable connectivity and superior performance, letting the users do everything better.”

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11-inch (27.94 cm) IPS display, 10-bit (1B colors), 2.8K+ resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels, 309 ppi), 144 Hz variable refresh rate (30/48/50/60/90/120/144 Hz), 550 nits (typ.) brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DCI-P3, 6.51 mm thin, 490 grams weight

11-inch (27.94 cm) IPS display, 10-bit (1B colors), 2.8K+ resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels, 309 ppi), 144 Hz variable refresh rate (30/48/50/60/90/120/144 Hz), 550 nits (typ.) brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DCI-P3, 6.51 mm thin, 490 grams weight Software: MIUI 14 for Pad, Android 13 operating system

MIUI 14 for Pad, Android 13 operating system CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 650 Graphics

Adreno 650 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB UFS 3.1 OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: Single 13 MP f/2.2, 4K Video Recording, LED flash

Single 13 MP f/2.2, 4K Video Recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP

Single 8 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen 1), Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax,

USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen 1), Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Others: Quad stereo speakers, quad microphones, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wireless), Face Unlock

Quad stereo speakers, quad microphones, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wireless), Face Unlock Cellular: N/A

N/A Battery & Charging: 8,840 mAh battery, 33 W fast charging, 100% in 100 minutes

8,840 mAh battery, 33 Colors: Mist Blue, Graphite Grey

Xiaomi Pad 6 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (Xiaomi Pad 6): ₹26,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB Storage)

₹26,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB Storage) Price (Accessories): ₹4,999 (Keyboard), ₹1,499 (Cover), ₹5,999 (2nd gen Xiaomi Smart Pen)

₹4,999 (Keyboard), ₹1,499 (Cover), ₹5,999 (2nd gen Xiaomi Smart Pen) Availability: 21st June 2023 on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, Amazon India

21st June 2023 on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, Amazon India Offers: Discount of ₹3,000 off using ICICI bank cards

Get Xiaomi Pad 6 on Amazon India

Know More About Xiaomi Pad 6