Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi India also launched its latest Redmi branded TWS earbuds yesterday in India. The Redmi Buds 4 Active highlights its 12mm dynamic drivers, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair support, IPX4 design, and up to 30 hours of battery life with 10-min quick charging.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active is an affordable wireless earbuds accessory powered by Bluetooth 5.3 and works with Google Fast Pair and the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers an IPX4 Sweat and Splash Proof design (earbuds only) with 3.6 grams (each bud) and 41.2 grams (case) weight and comes in two color variants – Air White, and Bass Black colors.

It equips 12 mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 24,000 Hz and supports an SBC codec for wireless audio transmission. The features of the Redmi Buds 4 Active include Environmental Noise Cancellation, 60ms ultra-low latency, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, and is aided by Xiaomi Earbuds App.

For the battery, Redmi Buds 4 Active has a claimed battery life of 30 hours in total with support for 10-minute quick charging. The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers up to 30 hours of music playback (earbuds + case) and up to 5 hours of music playback (earbuds only). A 10-minute quick charge provides 1.5 hours of playback. The earbuds pack a 34 mAh battery (each bud) and a 440 mAh (case) and it takes 42 minutes to charge the earbuds and 90 minutes to charge the earbuds + case.

Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “We are excited to launch the Redmi Buds 4 Active, engineered to overcome the most common consumer peeves – bad design, poor connectivity options, underwhelming audio quality and an underperforming battery, with its form factor. With an upbeat design, great battery life and a deep, immersive bass experience for audio enthusiasts to enjoy every single note, Redmi Buds 4 Active bring in a refreshing turn to the audio segment.”

Redmi Buds 4 Active Specifications

Driver: 12 mm dynamic driver

Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 24,000 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters (open space free of obstacles)

Bluetooth Codec Support: SBC

Protection: IPX4 Sweat and Splash Proof (earbuds)

Features: Environmental Noise Cancellation, 60ms ultra-low latency, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, Xiaomi Earbuds App

Battery Runtime: 34 mAh (earbuds), 440 mAh (case), up to 30 hours of music playback (earbuds + case), up to 5 hours of music playback (earbuds)

Charging Time: 42 minutes (earbuds), 90 minutes (earbuds + case), 10-minute quick charging (1.5 hours playback)

Colors: Air White, Bass Black

Weight: 3.6 grams (each bud), 41.2 grams (case)

The Redmi Buds 4 Active is priced at ₹1,399 and will be available on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and Amazon India. The earbuds will be available at an offer price of ₹1,199 from 20th June 2023 to 23rd June 2023.

Redmi Buds 4 Active Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,399

₹1,399 Availability: 20th June 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, Amazon India

20th June 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, Amazon India Offers: Offer price of ₹1,199 from 20th June 2023 to 23rd June 2023

