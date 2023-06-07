Redmi Buds 4 Active is launching in India on 13th June, Xiaomi India has confirmed the launch of its latest wireless earbuds. The Redmi Buds 4 Active will feature 12mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and ultra battery life of 28 hours with 10-min quick charge support.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be the company’s newest TWS earbuds which will be introduced alongside Xiaomi Pad 6. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is set to launch in India on the same day i.e. 13th June, the company officially confirmed two days back. Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be the brand ambassador for its upcoming Redmi Buds 4 Active launch in the country.

Xiaomi India tweeted, “Say hello to the sensational #RedmiBuds4Active – where bass comes alive and music takes you to another world! 🎵🎧 Mark your calendars for the launch on 13.06.2023! PS: Who could be our brand ambassador? Comment Below. Know More: https://bit.ly/REDMIBUDS4ACTIVE #RiseNeverFall”.

The primary highlights of the earbuds include 12mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), an IPX4 water-resistant design, and 28 hours of battery life with 10-min quick charge support that delivers 110 minutes of music playback. The earbuds will be powered by Bluetooth 5.3 and will come with Google Fast pair support.

Other features include low-latency mode, touch gesture controls, and will use the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The Redmi Buds 4 Active is already introduced in the global markets means the specs and features of the upcoming TWS earbuds will be identical.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 6, which will be the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5, will feature a 6.51 mm ultra-thin design, Snapdragon 870 SoC, an 11-inch 144 Hz screen with 2.8K resolution, Dolby Vision support, along with its keyboard dock and the Xiaomi Smart Pen.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold in India on mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and offline stores. We should know more about the Redmi Buds 4 Active closer to its launch including its pricing, and exciting offers.

