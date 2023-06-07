Xiaomi India announces Disha Patani as the new brand ambassador ahead of its Redmi Buds 4 Active launch in India. The Redmi Buds 4 Active is set to launch in India on 13th June alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the company has signed Bollywood actress Disha Patani as its new brand ambassador.

Xiaomi India tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that @DishPatani is all set to rock the stage as the Brand Ambassador for #RedmiBuds4Active! Get ready to witness the ultimate fusion of style and performance. Mark your calendar for the launch on 13.06.23. Know More: http://bit.ly/REDMIBUDS4ACTIVE… #RiseNeverFall”.

Extending a warm welcome to Disha Patani into the Xiaomi family, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “Disha Patani’s dynamic and energetic personality aligns perfectly with the essence of Redmi audio and mobile accessories, as reflected in our tag line, ‘Rise. Never Fall.’ We are confident that our collaboration with Disha will elevate our brand ethos and further establish strong connections with our customers.”

Commenting on the association, Disha Patani said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with the Xiaomi family. I look forward to being a part of this journey and contributing to the growth of Xiaomi India. Together, we will inspire and empower users to embrace the spirit of never giving up, just like the Redmi Buds 4 Active.”

Redmi Buds 4 Active, which is the company’s latest wireless earbuds, is launching in India on 13th June while the Xiaomi Pad 6 is also set to launch in India on the same day i.e. 13th June. The Xiaomi Pad 6 will feature a 6.51 mm ultra-thin design, Snapdragon 870 SoC, an 11-inch 144 Hz screen with 2.8K resolution, and Dolby Vision support, along with its keyboard dock and the Xiaomi Smart Pen.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will feature 12mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and ultra battery life of 28 hours with 10-min quick charge support. We should know more about the Redmi Buds 4 Active closer to its launch including its pricing, and exciting offers.

