Seagate (Seagate Technology Holdings plc) has introduced its latest Ultra Touch HDD external backup storage drive in India and it’s made with a recycled material design. The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD also offers a soft, sleek, and lightweight portable design, and comes with as much as 5 TB of storage capacity.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is created with at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight and comes in 100% recyclable packaging. The external hard drive features soft tones and a smooth design inspired by nature and comes in two color options – Pebble Grey, and Cloud White.

According to Seagate, the new Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is part of Seagate’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere. The company has already introduced its premium brand LaCie Mobile Drive which is also manufactured with post-consumer recycled materials.

The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD comes in three storage capacities – 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB and is aided by a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The external HDD is compatible with Windows PCs (Microsoft Windows), Macs (macOS), and Chromebooks (ChromeOS).

Features of the Ultra Touch HDD include a complimentary 6-Month Mylio Photos subscription and 6-Month Dropbox Backup Plan on top of a 3-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services to protect against any potential data loss.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD Specifications

Design: Soft tones and smooth design, at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight, 100% recyclable packaging

Storage: Capacity: 2 TB OR 4 TB OR 5 TB

Features: USB Type-C connectivity, 6-Month Mylio Photos subscription, 6-Month Dropbox Backup Plan, Downloadable Toolkit software, Rescue Data Recovery Services

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, ChromeOS

Colors: Pebble Grey, Cloud White

Dimensions: 4.54-inches x 3.15-inch x 0.52-inch

Weight: 168 grams (2 TB), 267 grams (4 TB, 5 TB)

Warranty: 3 years limited warranty + Rescue Data Recovery Services

The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is available in three storage variants – 2 TB priced at ₹7,499, 4 TB priced at ₹10,499, and the top variant with 5 TB is priced at ₹12,999. The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is now available for purchase on Seagate’s official website and Amazon India.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹7,499 (2 TB), ₹10,499 (4 TB), ₹12,999 (5 TB)

Availability: 7th June 2023 on Seagate's official website, Amazon India, and other retail stores

