realme India has unveiled its latest realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India with the two smartphones – realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the higher-end variant with the world’s first 200 MP OIS camera having a 4x SuperZoom, a premium Vegan Leather design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050, and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme 11 Pro+ 5G review.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification

Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Triple cameras (200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor, 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm, f/1.69, 4x SuperZoom, 92mm + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), SuperOIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, 7P lens, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, Sony IMX615 Sensor

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 26 minutes Colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, Astral Black

₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order), 15th June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you, Oasis Green variant to be available soon

Design, Display, & Build Quality

One of the most promising things you will see not in just the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, but in the entire realme family is its design, this is for the first time the company has used a premium Vegan Leather design that’s uniquely designed. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts its design with a premium Lychee vegan leather back paired with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. The display is curved, the side frames are metallic, the centered 3D woven texture, as well as the camera module, everything about the phone is just premium. And from that, we can say this is one of the great designs you will see on a smartphone.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three color variants – Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The design feels highly premium, easy to hold, comfortable, and light in weight. It’s about 8.2 mm thick with 183 grams in weight (Astral Black) or 8.7 mm thick with 189 grams in weight (Leather variants). We got the Oasis Green color as you can see in the images and it will be available soon for sale.

Moving to its display, the front side has a stunning 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. You can it’s almost bezel-less with a 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, the display looks amazing with its curved design and least bezels. This is among the best screens under the ₹30,000 price segment, the realme 11 Pro+ shines out in its class.

Other display features you will find are a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ certification. We didn’t see any official water-resistant ratings on the phone but the display has TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers a power button and volume controls just above while the left side is plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, loudspeakers (stereo), and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and second speaker for stereo effect. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for the stereo loudspeakers and Hi-Res audio certification. No 3.5 mm jack is available for earphones/headphones, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5 mm convertor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G runs on the new realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13. realme UI 4.0 is currently the latest interface from realme, we saw it for the first time in realme 10 Pro Series smartphones – the realme UI 4.0 was launched alongside. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with Android 13 out-of-the-box and with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

The realme UI 4.0 is based on Android 13 which means you get many of the latest features of the realme UI 4.0 and Android 13 on the realme realme 11 Pro+ 5G with additional features from the customized interface including the Mini Capsule (similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island) and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy.

The realme UI 4.0 is upgraded from the realme UI 3.0 with all the native features you get from the Android 13 build on top of customized perks from the interface. The realme UI 4.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. realme brings in a refreshing UI experience with the new design, a new home screen, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Dynamic Computing Engine, privacy and security, and more.

The smartphone has some pre-installed apps that can be removed if not need them. Apps such as Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, LinkedIn, and more come installed on the phone. You also get a host of other features in the realme UI 4.0 which you can take advantage of to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

A new feature in the realme UI 4.0 you will see on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the Mini Capsule for Android, realme has tweaked the realme UI 4.0 to add a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information right on the selfie camera at the top. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule effect works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it converts the punch-hole selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Moreover, the SoC is laced with up to 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, the user gets to choose from either 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM variant while the storage on the phone remains the same i.e. 256 GB UFS 3.1. The RAM is an LPDDR5 type while the storage is a UFS 3.1 type on the phone. The price for the 8 GB RAM variant is ₹27,999 and the 12 GB RAM variant is ₹29,999.

The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card while the phone offers RAM expansion tech from 4 GB to 12 GB range (for the 12 GB RAM variant), the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB via its Dynamic RAM feature. We received a 12 GB variant that can be virtually extended up to 24 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual). The system automatically allocates the required virtual RAM based on the resource requirements.

For gaming, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 is a fast midrange GPU for gaming and it performs fairly well in games. Compared to the counterparts from the Snapdragon SoCs, you can compare it with the Adreno 619 CPU and other similar variants. The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU performance is good for gamers who want a decent gaming experience, however, for those who are into heavy gaming with maxed-out settings, you should pick a combination of flagship CPU and GPU that will cost you more.

For cooling, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G equips a highly efficient VC cooling system that includes a large Vapor Chamber cooling with Graphite sheets to dissipate the heat.

Cameras

realme 11 Pro+ 5G has topped the smartphone camera segment with its 200 MP OIS camera using the 4x SuperZoom. This is for the first time in the smartphone industry that a smartphone camera uses the Lossless zoom technology from Samsung. realme partnered with Samsung to introduce the 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom to set a new standard for smartphone photography. Aside from Samsung, realme has also partnered with Lonely Planet to bring exciting filters. The 200 MP camera on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor with a size of about 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm pixel width, and an aperture of f/1.69.

Digging into all the cameras available on the smartphone, you will find a triple camera setup on the rear with the 200 MP being the primary camera with f/1.69 aperture, 92mm lens (4x zoom), 1/1.4-inch sensor size, 0.56 μm pixel width and utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor. It captures true 200 MP images with a resolution of 16320 x 12240 pixels which can be availed with the 200 MP mode in the camera app.

The primary camera also uses a 7P flagship-level lens, SuperOIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, and supports up to 4K video recording up to 30 fps aided by a single LED flash. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4. The selfie camera has been upgraded to a 32 MP f/2.4 22mm Sony IMX615 sensor for selfie and video calling needs.

The camera interface offers a bunch of modes and camera features including 200 MP mode, Film mode, Long Exposure, Starry mode, Dual-View Video, Group Portrait, Street mode, Pro mode, Macro mode, Night mode with Pro, and a bunch more. You also get Lonely Planet Filters (Cinematic, Crisp, Tranquil), Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control, and more. The main camera allows users to record 1080p videos at 60 fps, as well as, 4K videos at 30 fps. For slow motion, it offers 120 fps, 240 fps, 480 fps, and 960 fps video recording with up to 1080p resolution.

For its main camera, the 200 MP also gives you a telephoto-level quality zoom which means the camera setup can compete with the rivals having a telephoto camera which is usually seen in the flagship smartphones category. The 200 MP camera uses Tetra²pixel technology which combines up to 16 pixels into one big pixel to enhance the image quality. Compared to rivals using the Sony IMX766 sensor in the segment, this is a huge leap according to the realme.

Talking about the SuperZoom, the realme 11 Pro+ equips a camera with in-sensor zoom technology which helps to achieve 2x or 4x lossless zoom mode. This allows the sensor to switch among different image modes to achieve the same number of real pixels in different focal segments so that the shooting composition is more free, independent of distance. The image resolution in this focal segment is 242% higher than that of similar products, as per realme.

We took some images and we can say that this is the best camera in this segment, with the best quality zoom and SuperOIS stabilization. The 200 MP camera takes mind-boggling shots in the daylight and impressive shots in low light. Take a look at the camera samples below that we took from realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for over 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. For its fast charging, the 100W SuperVOOC charger can charge the phone up to 100% in just 26 minutes and this is one of the fastest-charging smartphones you will see in this segment. You can expect the charging speeds identical to the claimed figures, assuming that the phone can be charged up to 50% in about 10 minutes for a 5,000 mAh battery as per our understanding. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted usage for longer periods, the realme UI 4.0 as well as the Dimensity 7050 is optimized for battery so you can expect as long as 2 days of backup depending on your usage.

Verdict – realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G takes on the flagship smartphones with its world’s first 200 MP OIS camera with 4x in-sensor zoom, and it also competes with those having a dedicated telephoto lens. There’s no doubt that the 200 MP camera is a mind-boggler when it comes to the camera quality, for a smartphone less than ₹30,000, a camera with this level of specs can easily take down many smartphones in this price range.

Moving to its design, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts a premium Lychee vegan leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam, it’s one of the most prominent designs so far in the realme family and the most distinguished designs in this segment. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is premium in design, fast at charging (100W), powerful at its camera (200 MP), and truly a good performer (Dimensity 7050) for its price, the realme 11 Pro+ is highly recommended if you are looking for a smartphone under ₹30,000 budget.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and the price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting from 8th June 2023 (pre-order from 6 PM to 8 PM) and 15 June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you.

