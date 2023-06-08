realme India launched the anticipated realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India starting at ₹23,999. The series includes two smartphones – the realme 11 Pro+ 5G which is the higher-end variant and the realme 11 Pro 5G both using a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the world’s first 200 MP OIS camera having a 4x SuperZoom. Other highlights include a 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and runs on the Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts a premium Lycee Vegan leather design paired with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three color variants – Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. It’s about 8.2 mm thick with 183 grams in weight (Astral Black) or 8.7 mm thick with 189 grams in weight (Leather variants).

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G also uses a curved screen design, a bezel-less display, and metallic side frames. The front side has a 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Other display features are a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ and TÜV Rheinland certifications.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with 200 MP being the primary camera with f/1.69 aperture, 92mm lens (4x zoom), 1/1.4-inch sensor size, 0.56 μm pixel width, and utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor. It captures true 200 MP images with a resolution of 16320 x 12240 pixels which can be availed with the 200 MP mode in the camera app. For the first time in the smartphone industry, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G camera uses the Lossless zoom technology with its 200 MP OIS camera using the 4x SuperZoom. realme partnered with Samsung to introduce the 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom to set a new standard for smartphone photography.

Other features of the primary camera include 7P flagship-level lens, SuperOIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, and supports up to 4K video recording up to 30 fps aided by a single LED flash. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 22mm lens, and uses the Sony IMX615 sensor.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU. Moreover, the smartphone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage remains the same i.e. 256 GB UFS 3.1 on both. The storage has no microSD card support while the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB virtually

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the battery up to 100% in 26 minutes. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification

6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification Design: Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam

Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor, 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm, f/1.69, 4x SuperZoom, 92mm + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), SuperOIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, 7P lens, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Triple cameras (200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor, 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm, f/1.69, 4x SuperZoom, 92mm + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), SuperOIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, 7P lens, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, Sony IMX615 Sensor

Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, Sony IMX615 Sensor Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 26 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 26 minutes Colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, Astral Black

The price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and the price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting from 8th June 2023 (pre-order from 6 PM to 8 PM) and 15 June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you. Offers include an instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on HDFC, ICICI SBI bank cards. Exchange offers are available as well.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order), 15th June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you, Oasis Green variant to be available soon

8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order), 15th June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you, Oasis Green variant to be available soon Offers: Instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on HDFC, ICICI SBI bank cards, exchange offers available

