realme India launched today its two latest smartphones in India under the realme 11 Pro Series 5G. The series includes two smartphones – the realme 11 Pro 5G and the realme 11 Pro+ 5G which is the higher variant and both use a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The realme 11 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 and features a 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and runs on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top.

Like the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, the realme 11 Pro 5G also flaunts its premium Lycee Vegan leather design paired with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. It uses a curved screen design, a bezel-less display, and metallic side frames. The realme 11 Pro 5G also comes in three color variants – Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black.

Both realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G use the same display, the front side has a 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Other display features are a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ and TÜV Rheinland certifications.

realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with a 100 MP f/1.8 primary OIS camera and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

realme 11 Pro 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU. Moreover, the smartphone comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The RAM is a LPDDR5 type and the storage is a UFS 3.1 type, the storage has no microSD card support while the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB virtually

The realme 11 Pro 5G equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 18 minutes. The realme 11 Pro 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

realme 11 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification

6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification Design: Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam

Premium Vegan Leather design – Lychee Leather back with a 3D woven texture and couture-level seam Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5

Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes Colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, Astral Black

The price for the realme 11 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and the price for the realme 11 Pro 5G for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is ₹27,999. The smartphone will be available starting from 8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order) and 16 June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you. Offers include an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on HDFC, ICICI SBI bank cards. Exchange offers are available as well.

realme 11 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order), 16th June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you, Oasis Green variant to be available soon

8th June 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM (pre-order), 16th June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and also in stores near you, Oasis Green variant to be available soon Offers: Instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on HDFC, ICICI SBI bank cards, exchange offers available

