Xiaomi Pad 6 is all set to launch in India on 13th June, Xiaomi India has officially confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Pad 6 which will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, an 11-inch 144 Hz screen with 2.8K resolution, along with its keyboard dock, the Xiaomi Smart Pen, and more.

Xiaomi India tweeted, “Discover the epitome of performance, style, & versatility – all packed into one extraordinary tablet. Introducing the #𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐏𝐚𝐝𝟔, launching on 𝟭𝟯.𝟬𝟲.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. Take your tablet game to a whole new level & #𝐃𝐨𝐈𝐭𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫! Know more: http://bit.ly/XIAOMIPAD6.”

Discover the epitome of performance, style, & versatility – all packed into one extraordinary tablet.

Introducing the #𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐏𝐚𝐝𝟔, launching on 𝟭𝟯.𝟬𝟲.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯.

Take your tablet game to a whole new level & #𝐃𝐨𝐈𝐭𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫!

Know more: https://t.co/OL1nMG54iS pic.twitter.com/X8mRvuWWrm — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 5, 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5 which has a 10.95-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, a powerful Snapdragon 860 CPU, and an 8,720 mAh battery. According to the teaser, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will flaunt its 6.51 mm ultra-thin design, 11-inch screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K display resolution, and Dolby Vision support.

Moreover, the tablet will feature the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 2nd-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen, and will come with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The tablet can be connected to the keyboard dock and can be used as a convertible laptop. Other specs are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold in India on mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and offline stores. Stay tuned for more details including the specs, pricing, and exciting offers.

Know More About Xiaomi Pad 6