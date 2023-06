Xiaomi Pad 6 is all set to launch in India on 13th June, Xiaomi India has officially confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Pad 6 which will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, an 11-inch 144 Hz screen with 2.8K resolution, along with its keyboard dock, the Xiaomi Smart Pen, and more.

Xiaomi India tweeted, โ€œDiscover the epitome of performance, style, & versatility โ€“ all packed into one extraordinary tablet. Introducing the #๐—๐ข๐š๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐๐š๐๐Ÿ”, launching on ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ.๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฒ.๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ. Take your tablet game to a whole new level & #๐ƒ๐จ๐ˆ๐ญ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ! Know more: http://bit.ly/XIAOMIPAD6.โ€

Know more: https://t.co/OL1nMG54iS pic.twitter.com/X8mRvuWWrm โ€” Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 5, 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the successor to last yearโ€™s Xiaomi Pad 5 which has a 10.95-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, a powerful Snapdragon 860 CPU, and an 8,720 mAh battery. According to the teaser, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will flaunt its 6.51 mm ultra-thin design, 11-inch screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K display resolution, and Dolby Vision support.

Moreover, the tablet will feature the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 2nd-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen, and will come with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The tablet can be connected to the keyboard dock and can be used as a convertible laptop. Other specs are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold in India on mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and offline stores. Stay tuned for more details including the specs, pricing, and exciting offers.

