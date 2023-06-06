oraimo, a brand of Transsion Holdings, has launched its Freepods 4 Wireless Earbuds in India. The FreePods 4 is the brand’s latest entrant in the wireless earbuds category and is introduced in the affordable price segment. The price for the FreePods 4 wireless earbuds is set at ₹1,999 in India and will be available at an early bird price of ₹1,599. The primary features of the earbuds are its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 4 microphones, and up to 35.5 hours of battery life with 10-minute quick charging support.

Sachin Kapoor, BU Head, oraimo India said, “We are thrilled to introduce FreePods 4 to the Indian market. We have also integrated it with advanced ANC technology to offer the best and noise-free calling experience at affordable pricing. We are confident that FreePods 4 will capture the hearts and ears of young Indian listeners by enabling them to immerse in their favourite audio content.

oraimo is an accessory brand focused on mobile and audio accessories, wearables, storage devices, and more. The brand offers wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, car chargers, thumb drives, etc. To remind you, Transsion Holdings is the same company that also operates the TECNO, Infinix, and itel brands in the country.

According to oraimo, FreePods 4 wireless earbuds gives crystal-clear calls and an immersive listening experience in busy and noisy environments. The wireless earbuds are aided by the ANC technology which can reduce up to 30dB of noise. In addition to that, it offers Transparency Mode and an advanced 4-mic Proprietary Beamforming Array and AI Deep Neural Network algorithm that can accurately detect and reduce noise in calls.

Other features include a low-latency gaming mode, a slide-to-open design with IPX5 ratings and anti-drop magnets to keep the pods tucked safely, and connects via Bluetooth. On the battery side, the FreePods 4 wireless earbuds offer up to 35.5 hours of battery life with support for fast charging. A 10-minute quick charge provides up to 170 minutes of battery life.

The price for the FreePods 4 wireless earbuds starts at ₹1,999 and will be available from 8th June on Flipkart. The launch price is set at ₹1,599 on its sale date.