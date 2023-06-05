The UK-based Nothing is all set to launch its latest smartphone Phone (2) in July, the company has announced that the upcoming Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market. This follows the Phone (1), the company’s previous model, which was also manufactured in India at a facility located in Tamil Nadu.

Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India said, “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering, which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.

As a young brand, we have always believed in an earth-first approach. Phone (2) is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market.”

The company said that it continues to expand its customer support in the region, to 230+ authorized service centers in more than 250 cities, as well as support via the Nothing India channels.

More than a week ago, Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing is launching the Phone (2) in July and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has already revealed some specifications for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) including its recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display (0.15-inch larger screen than the predecessor), up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates.

Nothing has tweeted last week that, “We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own. To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you.”.

Another tweet said that, “Phone (2) boasts an @SGS_SA certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1). A significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15″ bigger than Phone (1). Phone (2) has 3x more recycled or bio-based parts vs Phone (1). 100% recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board & over 90% recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts. With 80% of plastic parts being sustainably sourced.”

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The company plans to launch the smartphone in the United States, along with other countries. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.