Logitech has announced its latest additions to the premium Master Series which is designed for advanced users such as software developers and creative professionals. The Logitech MX Series includes the MX Keys S Combo (MX Keys S keyboard + MX Master 3S mouse), MX Keys S keyboard, and MX Anywhere 3S mouse. The company has also added a new feature ‘Smart Actions’ to its Logi Options+ software.

Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of MX business at Logitech, said, “MX Users aim to achieve a state of flow where they become fully immersed in their creative process, finding balance between the challenge of the task at hand and their individual skills. Our new Master Series products featuring Smart Actions in the Options + are designed for anyone seeking precision, speed and comfort to reach optimal performance and a feeling of enjoyment.”

The Smart Actions feature in the Logi Options+ App allows you to save time and effort by automating multiple tasks with just a push of a button. This helps you work more efficiently by creating shortcuts for repetitive actions. The app comes with pre-designed Smart Actions that you can customize to suit your needs, making it easier to automate everyday tasks and increase your productivity.

The MX Keys S Combo is a powerful combination of the MX Keys S Keyboard, the MX Master 3S Mouse, and the comfortable MX Palm Rest. The duo works together to enhance your work speed and accuracy, making them perfect for professionals who require a high level of creativity and productivity. The keyboard features smart backlighting and keys that you can customize to your liking, while the mouse offers quiet clicks, smooth and precise scrolling, and an 8K DPI sensor that works on any surface, even glass.

The MX Keys S Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard offers an exceptional typing experience with its low-profile mechanical keys design. The keys are ergonomically shaped to fit the fingertips to deliver fast, fluid, and Perfect Stroke typing in a comfortable design, the company says. With its smart illumination, the backlighting detects as the hands approach to illuminate the keyboard and automatically adjust depending on the room lighting condition, which can now be personalized in the Logi Options+ app. MX Keys S has an improved keyboard layout with three new keys for enhanced productivity and collaboration: talk to text, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji. The MX Keys S comes in Graphite and Pale Gray colors.

The MX Anywhere 3S is a high-performance wireless mouse expert users who are looking for comfort, portability, and performance. It is aided by Logitech’s Quiet Click technology making the clicks even quieter than its predecessor (MX Anywhere 3). The MX Anywhere 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on almost any surface, including glass.

The MX Keys S Combo is priced at ₹22,995, the MX Keys S is priced at ₹13,295 while the MX Anywhere 3S is priced at ₹9,225. The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.