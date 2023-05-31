realme India is all set to launch its realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India on 8th June. The company has confirmed with an official tweet today stating that the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will be unveiled on 8th June. The realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro+ 5G will be the two latest realme smartphones under the series.

realme India tweeted that “Presenting the perfect blend of luxury and next-level design! Experience the power of #realme11ProSeries5G with @iamsrk on 8th June, 12 noon. Are you ready for #TheNextLeap? #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel Know more: https://bit.ly/3IGwsUp”.

realme is gearing up for the launch of its new realme 11 Pro Series 5G, the company has also announced Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador ahead of the launch. A recent teaser flaunts the design of the upcoming smartphone with a premium Lychee leather back with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. It also highlights the world’s first 200 MP OIS camera with 4X SuperZoom.

In a partnership with Samsung, realme will introduce a 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom in the country. The 200 MP camera utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor with a size of about 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm a pixel width, and an aperture of f/1.69. The upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G will revolutionize the smartphone industry with the Lossless zoom technology in the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor, the company said.

Get ready to witness the next level of 200MP!

More details of the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will be revealed tomorrow i.e. on 1st June and on 5th June. The pricing will be announced soon after the launch. Stay tuned.

