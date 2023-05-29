OnePlus India has today announced the launch of its new OnePlus 11 5G in Marble Odyssey Special Edition which the company confirmed a few days back. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition is the company’s special edition smartphone under the OnePlus 11 Series. Earlier this year, OnePlus India announced the OnePlus 11 Series flagship smartphones at its Cloud 11 event with the OnePlus 11 5G available in two color variants – Eternal Green, and Titan Black.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India-exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones are alike, the company said. OnePlus India tweets that “Embark on a new Odyssey with the same old powerhouse, now in a unique design. Gear up for the all new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey.”

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user.

We are proud to present exquisite craftsmanship that narrows the gap between art and technology. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a true testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional technology to our users.”

Embark on a new Odyssey with the same old powerhouse, now in a unique design. Gear up for the all new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 29, 2023

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Special Edition comes with a unique design and a textured back made of 3D microcrystalline rock. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey offers a special tactile experience, the ultra-smooth and cool-to-the-touch texture evokes the sensation of touching a polished piece of marble or a refined pebble, according to the company. In addition, it has a wear-resistant and antibacterial design and comes in a unique box.

Embracing the concept of uniqueness, OnePlus has harnessed a raw “visual texture” derived from microcrystalline rock material, producing a mesmerizing rear panel that cannot be replicated. The result is a stunning aesthetic which ballads the elegance of natural marble, with each device possessing its own distinct characteristics, said OnePlus. It added that the development took more than a year to perfect before reaching the level of quality required for application and mass production.

For the specs, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey remains to be identical aside from its design. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey features a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system.

The price for the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is ₹64,999 for the 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant according to the official listing on OnePlus.in. The price for the regular OnePlus 11 5G starts at ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be available from 6th June 2023 at 12:00 PM on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection

6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection Design: 3D microcrystalline rock textured back

3D microcrystalline rock textured back Software: OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed (1+3+4 Kryo cores: 1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, and 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores).

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed (1+3+4 Kryo cores: 1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, and 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores). GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, RAM Vita feature

16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, RAM Vita feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 115° FOV & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 48mm RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 115° FOV & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 48mm RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Spacial Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Spacial Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes Colors: Marble Odyssey (Special Edition)

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹64,999 (as seen on OnePlus.in)

₹64,999 (as seen on OnePlus.in) Availability: 6th June 2023 at 12:00 PM on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in

6th June 2023 at 12:00 PM on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in Offers: TBA

