OnePlus India is all set to launch its new OnePlus 11 5G in Marble Odyssey Limited Edition. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition is coming soon to India. Earlier this year, OnePlus India announced the OnePlus 11 Series flagship smartphones at its Cloud 11 event with the OnePlus 11 5G available in two color variants – Eternal Green, and Titan Black.

OnePlus said in a statement, “As OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, the brand narrows the gap between art and technology, capturing the essence of individuality and setting a new standard for craftsmanship and innovation in the Indian smartphone market.”

The limited edition smartphone will come with a unique design and a textured back made of 3D microcrystalline rock. In addition to that, it will have a wear-resistant and antibacterial design and will come in a unique box. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition is available in China as OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock variant which was launched a few weeks ago.

The company has shared a tweet saying that select community members have received early access to the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The tweet says “It’s time to embark on a new odyssey. Congratulations to all the shortlisted community members, share your unique stories with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey”.

It's time to embark on a new odyssey. Congratulations to all the shortlisted community members, share your unique stories with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey pic.twitter.com/zkQKid70ua — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 16, 2023

The OnePlus 11 5G is the company’s latest flagship smartphone featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system. The announcement is made alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

The OnePlus 11 5G starts at ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. More details of the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition will be available soon including its launch date, price, and offers.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection

6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection Software: OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed (1+3+4 Kryo cores: 1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, and 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores).

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed (1+3+4 Kryo cores: 1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, and 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores). GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, RAM Vita feature

16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, RAM Vita feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 115° FOV & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 48mm RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 115° FOV & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 48mm RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Spacial Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Spacial Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes Colors: Marble Odyssey (Limited Edition)

Get OnePlus 11 5G on OnePlus.in | Amazon India