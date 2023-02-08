After unveiling the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G flagship smartphones in India, the company has also announced its second-generation flagship smart TV – OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro featuring a 65-inch QLED 4K fluid display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Horizon Soundbar design, 70W 2.1 channel sound system, and more.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is the successor to the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 which has a sliding soundbar. It’s significantly sized at 65 inches compared to its 1st gen Q1 Pro with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include quantum dot layer technology, Gamma Engine Ultra, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 120 local dimming zones, 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Certified, HDR10, HLG, and DCI-P3 coverage of 97%.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro uses a Horizon Soundbar design and equips a 70W 2.1 channel sound system co-tuned with Dynaudio. The sound system comprises a 40W output from the Horizon Soundbar and a 30W output from the subwoofer paired with Dolby Atmos for the high-definition sound of cinema. Moreover, the setup has double side-facing tweeters and front-facing speakers for directional and impactful sound.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is powered by Google TV OS based on Android TV 11 with Oxygen Play 2.0 interface on top. Furthermore, the smart TV supports Miracast, DLNA, Chromecast, NFC Cast, MultiCast 2.0, and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming. The OnePlus Connect 2.0 makes it easy to connect OnePlus smartphones as well as connect OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds Series, and OnePlus Pad.

About the internals, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro offers 3 GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 1x RJ45, 1x RF port (DVB-T2, ATV), 3x HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 1 with eARC), 1x Mini 3 in 1, 1x Digital Audio (Optical), and 2x USB 2.0. The power consumption for the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is rated at 360 Watts.

The price for the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set at ₹99,999 and is available from 6th March 2023 (pre-order) and 10th March 2023 sale, available on OnePlus.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores.

