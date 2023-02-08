OnePlus forays into the Android tablet segment by announcing its first ever tablet – OnePlus Pad featuring an 11.6-inch 2.8K screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a whopping 9,510 mAh battery, 6.5 mm ultra-slim design, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with up to 12 GB RAM, and more. The announcement is made alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet with the World’s first 7:5 aspect ratio screen sized 11.6-inch with an IPS LCD panel, a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels (2.8K), and a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz). Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, and 2048 levels of brightness adjustment.

The OnePlus Pad has a stunning 6.54 mm slim design with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a CNC aluminum unibody weighing about 552 grams. The OnePlus Pad comes in a Halo Green color variant. Cameras include 13 MP on the rear side and 8 MP on the front side.

The tablet offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound. The speakers are aided by Dolby Atmos.

Moving to the hardware specifications, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510 mAh battery that offers 12.4 hours of video playback and lasts up to 30 days on standby according to OnePlus. It supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that can fully charge the tablet 100% in 60 minutes. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant.

OnePlus Pad also comes with two additional accessories – OnePlus Stylo, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case with a keyboard.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment

The price for the OnePlus Pad is yet to be announced in April 2023 and will be available to pre-order in India as well as other countries including North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

OnePlus Pad Price In India, Availability, Offers