Alongside the launch of the flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus has also announced the OnePlus 11R 5G in India in its latest OnePlus 11 Series at the Cloud 11 launch event. OnePlus 11R 5G is a tone-down variant of the OnePlus 11 5G and is the company’s newest smartphone featuring a 1.5K+ Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 laced with up to 16 GB RAM, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP IMX 890 camera, and more. The announcement is made alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is another flagship smartphone from OnePlus under its OnePlus 11 Series and it’s powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC just right below the OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The OnePlus 11R 5G has a glass design with curved edges, it is about 8.7 mm thick with 204 grams in weight and comes in two color variants – Galactic Silver and Sonic Black.

The OnePlus 11R 5G has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit screen (1.07B colors) with 1.5K+ resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels) and an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 1,450 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back).

The OnePlus 11R 5G shares the primary camera from its upper sibling with the 50 MP f/1.8 24mm utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor sized 1/1.56 inches. The OnePlus 11R 5G equips a triple-camera setup on the rear side. The two secondary cameras are an 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide 120-degree FOV using the Omnivision OV08D10 sensor and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro using the Omnivision OV02B10. The camera features include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and up to 4K Video Recording (60 fps). The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 26mm selfie camera with a sensor size of 1/3.09 inches.

Moving to its hardware specifications, the OnePlus 11R 5G packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which we saw on the OnePlus 10T 5G last year. The SoC has Kryo CPUs clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU for high-end gaming in addition to the Cryo-velocity VC cooling for heat dissipation.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a high-end SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and a massive 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM is an LPDDR5 type and the storage is a UFS 3.1 type while there’s no microSD card support.

The OnePlus 11R 5G offers a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone up to 100% in 25 minutes. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6, a 5G network with dual SIMs & dual 5G standby with VoLTE, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit display (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels), 40 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (back).

6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit display (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels), 40 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (back). Software: OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.2 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.2 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine GPU: Adreno 730 Graphics

Adreno 730 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide 120-degree FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide 120-degree FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes Colors: Galactic Silver, Sonic Black

The OnePlus 11R 5G starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹44,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available from 21st February 2023 (pre-order) and 28th February 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. Launch offers include an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 on pre-order and Google One 100 GB 6 months on sale.

OnePlus 11 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹44,999 (16 GB + 256 GB)

₹39,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹44,999 (16 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 21st February 2023 (pre-order), 28th February 2023 sale, available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores.

21st February 2023 (pre-order), 28th February 2023 sale, available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. Offers: Additional exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 on pre-order, Google One 100 GB 6-months on sale

