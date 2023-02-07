OnePlus has announced its highly anticipated OnePlus 11 Series flagship smartphones in India at its Cloud 11 event. OnePlus 11 5G launched in India alongside the OnePlus 11R 5G and it’s the company’s latest flagship smartphone featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system. The announcement is made alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

The OnePlus 11 5G is a flagship smartphone under the OnePlus 11 Series which currently includes two smartphones – OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G comes in a new Black hole inspired aesthetic design, the Titan Black model uses the fourth generation of silk glass giving a touch close to real silk. OnePlus 11 5G is the World’s first smartphone with a bionic vibration motor and offers a self-developed graphics engine for 120 fps gaming.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit curved screen (1.07B colors) with Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is about 8.5mm thick with 205 grams in weight and comes in two color variants – Eternal Green, and Titan Black.

The OnePlus 11 5G equips a triple-camera Hasselblad camera system on the rear side with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.8 24mm utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor sized 1/1.56 inches. The secondary camera is a 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 120-degree FOV + macro using the Sony IMX581 sensor sized 1/2.0 inches. The third camera is an RGBW 32 MP f/2.0 48mm telephoto using the Sony IMX709 sized 1/2.74 inches. The camera features include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2x optical zoom, and up to 8K Video Recording. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 25mm selfie camera.

Moving to its hardware specifications, the OnePlus 11 5G packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. Furthermore, the phone has an X70 5G Modem-RF System, 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, and Cryo-velocity VC cooling.

The SoC is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a massive 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM with a RAM Vita feature. On the storage side, it has 256 GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage with no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR5X type and the storage is a UFS 4.0 type.

The OnePlus 11 5G offers a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 10 minutes and fully charges in 25 minutes. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 7, a 5G network with dual SIMs & dual 5G standby with VoLTE, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Spacial Audio, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company says that the OnePlus 11 5G will receive 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection

OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed (1+3+4 Kryo cores: 1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, and 4x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores).

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, RAM Vita feature

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 120° FOV & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 48mm RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, LED flash

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Spacial Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes

The OnePlus 11 5G starts at ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The OnePlus 11 5G will be available from 7th February 2023 (pre-order) and 14th February 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. Launch offers include an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 on pre-order and Google One 100 GB 6 months on sale.

