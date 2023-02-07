After launching its flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G in India, OnePlus also announced the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company’s second-generation premium earbuds. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features a 48db active noise cancellation, LDHC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio support, and lasts up to 39 hours on a single charge with wireless charging support. The company has also announced its India-exclusive variant, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is categorized as a premium TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds co-designed by Dynaudio featuring MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11 mm + 6 mm) for enhanced audio quality. The 11 mm woofer driver deals with the dynamic bass and low frequency for a deeper sound effect while the 6 mm tweeter offers a wider range of sound and clear vocals.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can eliminate up to 48dB of ambient noise. The earbuds support Dolby Atmos support for Spatial audio, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio with a transmission rate of up to 1 Mbps and is powered by Bluetooth 5.3 LE. Other features include a 54ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming, wireless charging, fast pairing via Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and cervical spine health function.

The design of the earbuds looks similar to its first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro, it flaunts a premium matte finish sleek rubber-coated rectangular designed casing with curved edges. The case weighs about 47.3 grams and the earbuds weights around 4.9 grams each with an IP55 water-resistant design. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available in three color variants – Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, and Misty White.

The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port that supports 10-min quick charging and offers wireless charging capabilities as well as Warp Charge for faster charging. Each earbud packs a 60 mAh battery and 520 mAh in the charging case. The company claims a battery life of up to a whopping 39 hours in total on a single charge with the case.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes in Obsidian Black and Arbor Green colors and is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available from 7th February 2023 (pre-order) and 14th February 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. The India-exclusive OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will be available in March 2023.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications

Driver: MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11 mm dynamic woofer + 6 mm flat membrane tweeter)

MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11 mm dynamic woofer + 6 mm flat membrane tweeter) Driver Sensitivity: 97 dB @1KHz

97 dB @1KHz Frequency Response Range: 10 Hz to 40,000 Hz

10 Hz to 40,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC, LC3

LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC, LC3 Protection: IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (case)

Features: 48dB Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos, 54ms ultra-low latency, wireless charging, fast pairing, cervical spine health function, touch controls, in-ear detection, HeyMelody App

Battery Runtime: 60 mAh (earbuds), 520 mAh (case), up to 9 hours of music playback (single charge), u p to 39 hours of music playback (with case)

60 mAh (earbuds), 520 mAh (case), up to u Charging Time: 60 minutes (earbuds), 100 minutes (earbuds + case), 10-minute quick charging

Colors: Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, Misty White

Weight: 4.9 grams (each bud), 47.3 grams (with case)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price In India, Availability, Offers