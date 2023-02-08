Airtel rolls out its Airtel 5G Plus services in three cities – Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot in Gujarat. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, a total of 5 cities in Gujarat state. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its 5G services in four cities in Odisha.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services. Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Vadodara

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sayaji Baug, Nizampura, Alkapuri, Sevasi, New VIP Road, Waghodia road, Chhani, Bajwa, Gorwa, Raopura, and Manjalpur in Vadodara.

Areas covered in Surat

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Mota Varachha, Katargam, Dabholi, Parvat Patiya, New Dindoli, Bhestan, Vadod Road, Pandesara, and Vesu VIP Road in Surat.

Areas covered in Rajkot

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Madhapar, Raiya road, Nava Thorala, Bhaktinagar, Mavdi, Kothariya, P&T Colony, and Old Jakatnaka in Rajkot.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, CEO – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Surat, Vadodara & Rajkot in addition to Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.