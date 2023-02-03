Airtel rolls out its Airtel 5G Plus services in Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Thrissur in Kerala. Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in four cities of Kerala including Kochi. Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Kozhikode

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Nadakkave, Palayam, Kallayi, West Hill, Kuttichira, Eranhipaalam, Meenchanda, Thondayad, Malaparamaba, Elathur, and Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode.

Areas covered in Trivandrum

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Vazhuthakkad, Thampanoor, East fort, Palayam, Pattom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Pappanamcode, Kovalam, Vizhinjam, and Valiyavila in Trivandrum.

Areas covered in Thrissur

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur Round, East Fort, Koorkenchery, Olarikara, Ollur, Mannuthy, and Nadathara in Thrissur.

Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services. Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Gupta COO, Bharti Airtel, Kerala said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Thrissur in addition to Kochi. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel is already expanding its services in multiple cities all over India at a rapid pace. Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.