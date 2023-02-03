Alongside the OPPO Reno8 T 5G, OPPO India also launched the OPPO Enco Air3 TWS wireless earbuds in India at ₹2,999. The OPPO Enco Air3 is a pair of wireless earbuds powered by Bluetooth 5.3 and features a transparent casing, 13.4mm drivers, and offers up to 25 hours of music playback.

The new OPPO Enco Air3 comes with an all-new transparent lid in an IP54-rated design different from its predecessor OPPO Enco Air2 having a transparent jelly case design. The earbuds offer gleaming dew drop stems inspired by jewels. The earbuds weigh 3.75 grams each and the case scales at 37.4 grams.

The OPPO Enco Air3 is powered by the new Bluetooth 5.3 and packs 13.4mm large composite drivers. The earbuds equip a Cadence HiFi5 DSP (Digital Signal Processor) that enhances speech recognition for voice-based interactions. Aural output is enhanced with OPPO Alive Audio for immersive surround sound.

The earbuds can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and can be charged for an extra four full recharges via its charging case to deliver a total playback time of up to 25 hours. A 10-minute quick charge can offer up to 2 hours of music playback.

Other features of the earbuds are a low latency rate of 47ms in dedicated game mode, SBC and AAC codecs support, and up to two devices at the same time via Bluetooth v5.3.

The price for the OPPO Enco Air3 is ₹2,999 and will be available on 10th February 2023 on OPPO India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and mainline retail outlets from 10th February 2023. It is also available for pre-order. Users can receive a discount of ₹500 off on Enco Air3 as an OPPOverse Bundle offer on purchasing Reno8 T 5G, valid till 16th February.

