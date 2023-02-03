Earlier, OPPO India had confirmed the launch of its Reno8 T 5G in the country, and today the company has launched its latest Reno8 Series smartphone in India – Reno8 T 5G featuring a slim and lightweight 3D curved design, 120 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, 108 MP camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G equips a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display features a 950 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is protected by a Dragontrail-Star2 glass protection.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G uses a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow, the phone has a 3D curved surface and is about 7.7mm slim and 171 grams light in weight. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes in two color variants – Midnight Black, and Sunrise Gold.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes with a triple camera setup on its back. The primary camera is 108 MP with f/1.7 aperture while the other two 2 MP cameras are secondary. The other cameras include a 2 MP f/3.3 microscope lens with 4x magnification and a 2 MP f/2.4 for depth measuring. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera in a punch-hole design.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G equips an octa-core CPU from Qualcomm, it comes with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. There are two performance Kryo 560 cores with 2.2 GHz and six power-efficient Kryo 560 cores with 1.8 GHz speeds in the CPU. The GPU on the chipset is an Adreno 619 which midrange GPU for gaming.

For storage and RAM, you only get one variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with support for a microSD card up to 1 TB. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G offers a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the battery up to 100% in 44 minutes.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dragontrail-Star2 glass protection, Micro-curved design with OPPO Glow, 7.7mm slim, 171 grams weight

6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dragontrail-Star2 glass protection, Micro-curved design with OPPO Glow, 7.7mm slim, 171 grams weight Software: ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 24mm primary + 2 MP f/3.3 34mm microscope + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 40x microscope zoom, up to 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 24mm primary + 2 MP f/3.3 34mm microscope + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 40x microscope zoom, up to 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 22mm, 1080p@30fps video recording

32 MP f/2.4 22mm, 1080p@30fps video recording Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Real Original Sound Technology (Dirac), Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, Samsung Pay

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Real Original Sound Technology (Dirac), Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, Samsung Pay Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,800 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging (100% in 44 minutes), reverse wired charging

4,800 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging (100% in 44 minutes), reverse wired charging Colors: Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold

The price for the OPPO Reno8 T 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹29,999 and will be on Flipkart and OPPO India e-store as well as offline stores from 10th February 2023. The smartphone is available for pre-order.

Launch offers for online platforms include an exchange offer of up to ₹3,000, up to 10% instant bank discount via Kotak, HDFC, Yes Bank, SBI, no Cost EMI up to 6 months, ₹500 off on Enco Air3 as OPPOverse Bundle offer on purchasing Reno8 T 5G, valid till 16th February.

Other launch offers include 10% cash back, no cost EMI for up to 6 months on ICICI, SBI, Kotak, Yes Bank, IDFC, One Card, AU Bank, and IndusInd Bank. In addition, attractive EMI Schemes on Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, TVS Credit, IDFC, HDB financial services, HDFC, Kotak, HomeCredit, Zest Money, and Mahindra Finance. Up to ₹2,000 exchange bonus and an extra ₹1,000 loyalty bonus by upgrading to an OPPO phone through Cashify.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 10th February 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and mainline retail outlets from 10th February 2023. Available for pre-order.

10th February 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and mainline retail outlets from 10th February 2023. Available for pre-order. Offers: Launch offers for online platforms include an exchange offer of up to ₹3,000, up to 10% instant bank discount via Kotak, HDFC, Yes Bank, SBI, no Cost EMI up to 6 months, ₹500 off on Enco Air3 as OPPOverse Bundle offer on purchasing Reno8 T 5G, valid till 16th February. Other launch offers include 10% cash back, no cost EMI for up to 6 months on ICICI, SBI, Kotak, Yes Bank, IDFC, One Card, AU Bank, and IndusInd Bank. In addition, attractive EMI Schemes on Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, TVS Credit, IDFC, HDB financial services, HDFC, Kotak, HomeCredit, Zest Money, and Mahindra Finance. Up to ₹2,000 exchange bonus and an extra ₹1,000 loyalty bonus by upgrading to an OPPO phone through Cashify.

Get OPPO Reno8 T 5G on OPPO India store | Flipkart