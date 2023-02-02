After hinting about a new Coca-Cola Edition smartphone launching soon in India, realme India has confirmed the launch of its realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone on 10th February at 12:30 PM. An official teaser from realme India confirms that the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is coming to India.

The company has posted a tweet on its official Twitter account saying, “It’s impressive, it’s astonishing, it’s the real deal! The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition is launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal. Know more: http://bit.ly/3JkrePi”. Another tweet also teased the launch saying “The coolest come together to give you a design worth drooling over. The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition, launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal @CocaCola_Ind”.

The coolest come together to give you a design worth drooling over.

The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition, launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal @CocaCola_Ind Know more: https://t.co/Dcxkz0SBa1 pic.twitter.com/n6wTBbN2JT — realme (@realmeIndia) February 2, 2023

According to the teaser, the image shows a similar realme 10 Pro 5G design, but with coca-cola branding on the right side. The company says that the phone uses Matte Imitation Metal Process, and the image shows a cropped Coca-Cola Logo.

Regarding the partnership with Coca-Cola, realme said, “Real connection can emerge from so many things. A taste that creates bonds. Technology that connects us all. Or a spirit that helps us Dare to Leap, every day. And when all of them come together, we can enter a world so full of connection, where we can finally say, Cheers for real.”

realme India has also shared a contest to win the smartphone by pre-booking it for free before 10th February. “Be the first to win the coolest smartphone ever! Book the #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition for free and stand a chance to win it,” realme India wrote in a tweet.

Be the first to win the coolest smartphone ever! Book the #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition for free and stand a chance to win it. Book now: https://t.co/GDmAyvs9ul#CheersForReal pic.twitter.com/XQXrdXV69T — realme (@realmeIndia) February 2, 2023

Other exciting prizes include 1,000 x ₹200 discount coupons, 20 x 3W Bluetooth speakers, 10 x electronic toothbrushes, 5 x realme Watch 2, 3x realmeow coca-cola figures, and 1 x Deluxe Box set.

To recall, the realme 10 Pro was introduced in December 2022 debuting the new realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 during the launch. Other highlights of the smartphone include a 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, bezel-less screen, 108 MP rear camera, and more.

Check out our full review of the realme 10 Pro 5G here.

Source