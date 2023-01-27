realme India is coming up with a new Coca-Cola Edition smartphone in India soon. The company has posted a new teaser on its official website saying “Something Exiting Is Bubbling!” along with “Get Ready To Say Cheers For Real.” and “realme Is Set To Get Really Refreshing.” in two more teasers.

All these teasers simply indicate that realme is partnering with Coca-Cola to bring a new Coca-Cola Edition smartphone to India. realme’s official Twitter account posted a tweet saying “Something is fizzing at #realme. Watch this space for more: https://bit.ly/3JkrePi #StayTuned”

Additionally, realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has also tweeted an image of himself in the background and a realme smartphone in the front with the reflection of a ‘Coca-Cola can’ seen on the back saying “Cheers for real!”. The image hints at a realme 10 Pro smartphone which could be in a new Coca-Cola Edition.

The Coca-Cola Edition phone is said to debut in the country by Q1 2023. Unfortunately, there’s not much revealed about the upcoming phone on their official website.

