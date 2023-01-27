After launching Jio True 5G in 50 cities across 17 states, the company’s largest multi-state roll-out, Reliance Jio announced today the launch of its True 5G services in 6 new states of the North-East circle in the country. The Jio True 5G service is already live in 184 cities and now 6 new states are added. Jio’s True 5G has now reached a total of 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch, the company says.

The roll-out of its True 5G services in all 6 new states of the North-East circle includes Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala). Jio claimed that by December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the North-Eastern states.

Starting 27th January i.e. today, Jio users in 7 cities across 6 States of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today.

This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the North-East, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more.

Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch. Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitizing the North-East circle.”

In December 2022, Jio launched its True 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and then expanded to 11 more cities across the country. After Indore and Bhopal, four more cities – Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri are added and then the True 5G services expanded to Assam. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Varanasi, Assam, and all over Gujarat.

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, temples, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

