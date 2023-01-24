Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services in 50 cities today and it’s the company’s largest multi-state roll-out in the country. The Jio True 5G was already live in 72 cities at the start of the month is now increased to a total of 184 cities. The Jio True 5G is now available in 184 cities all over India and is rolling out 5G at a rapid pace.

This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world, Jio says. Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities according to Jio.

List of 50 cities to get Jio True 5G service starting today.

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh

Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Nagaon, Assam

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

Korba, Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

Panaji, Goa

Ambala, Haryana

Bahadurgarh, Haryana

Hisar, Haryana

Karnal, Haryana

Panipat, Haryana

Rohtak, Haryana

Sirsa, Haryana

Sonipat, Haryana

Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Bagalkote, Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka

Hassan, Karnataka

Mandya, Karnataka

Tumakuru, Karnataka

Alappuzha, Kerala

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Nanded-Waghala, Maharashtra

Sangli, Maharashtra

Balasore, Odisha

Baripada, Odisha

Bhadrak, Odisha

Jharsuguda, Odisha

Puri, Odisha

Sambalpur, Odisha

Puducherry, Puducherry

Amritsar, Punjab

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Kota, Rajasthan

Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu

Erode, Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Nalgonda, Telangana

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Asansol, West Bengal

Durgapur, West Bengal

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region.”

Last month, Jio announced its 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and expanded to 11 more cities which were the company’s largest multi-state 5G roll-out. The cities include – Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Derabassi, Kharar, Lucknow, Mysuru, Mohali, Nashik, Panchkula, Trivandrum, and Zirakpur. After Indore and Bhopal, four more cities are added to its 5G coverage – Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri, and then expanded to Assam. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Varanasi, Assam, and all over Gujarat.

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, temples, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

Check if your smartphone supports Jio 5G