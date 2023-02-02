Samsung has finally unveiled its most anticipated Galaxy S23 Series flagship smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 global event held in San Fransisco. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model under the Galaxy S23 Series beyond the two siblings Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Features and highlights of the smartphone include a whopping 200 MP camera, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, S-Pen Stylus, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, an IP68 design, wireless charging, and more. The price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in India starts at ₹1,24,999 for its 12 GB and 256 GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra equips the largest 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in the Galaxy S23 Series, larger than its two siblings. Furthermore, the display offers a brightness of 1,750 nits at its peak, a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 390 ppi pixel density), a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and more. In addition to that, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an S-Pen stylus in matching colors.

On the design front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass design. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both sides, the front and the back. It comes in four different color variants – Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Other color variants of the smartphone are online-exclusive – Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue on Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a more advanced camera setup on the back than its siblings with an additional periscope camera. The rear side equips a whopping 200 MP f/1.7 with a 24mm wide lens, a 1/1.3-inch sensor size, support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), multi-directional PDAF, and Laser AF.

The other cameras include a 10 MP f/4.9 dual-pixel 230mm periscope telephoto with 1/3.52-inch sensor size, 10x optical zoom, OIS support, a 10 MP f/2.4 70mm telephoto with 1/3.94-inch sensor size, 3x optical zoom, and OIS support, and a 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel 13mm ultra-wide-angle (120-degree) with 1/2.55-inch sensor size, and supports Super Steady video.

Samsung claims that they have improved low-light photography and video capabilities by adding features like noise-reduction technology, Astro Hyperlapse, and more. The primary camera can record up to 8K@30fps video recording. The front side has a 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel selfie camera with a 26mm lens and records up to 4K@60fps videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series including the Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the new OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Like its younger siblings – Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23+, the Samsung Galaxy Ultra is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming.

The SoC integrates a high-end CPU manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone comes in three storage options with the lone 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM variant – 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal storage with no microSD card support. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging that charges up to 65% in 30 minutes. Other charging options such as wireless charging (Qi/PMA) and 4.5W reverse wireless charging are available.

The smartphone supports a dual SIM 5G network with e-SIM, dual 5G, and VoLTE support. Connectivity options and other features include a Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2, in-display fingerprint scanner (ultrasonic), Face Unlock, Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, Samsung Pay, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, and S-Pen Stylus (Bluetooth).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Full HD+ resolution (3088 x 1440 pixels, 501 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,750 nits brightness (peak), HDR10+, Always-on Display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection (front & back), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at ₹1,24,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, the price for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is ₹1,34,999 whereas the price for its top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage is ₹1,54,999. Other than the four existing color variants i.e. Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in online-exclusive four new attractive colors – Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue on Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for pre-order during Samsung Live from 2nd February at 1 PM till 3rd February 2023. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores from 17th February 2023.

Consumers who have pre-reserved the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be eligible for all pre-booking offers. Offers include – Bank cashback or upgrade benefits up to ₹8,000, an extra ₹2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop App (1st purchase), Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4G + Galaxy Buds2 worth ₹47,999 at ₹4,999, Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at ₹2,999, pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra during Samsung Live on 2nd February 2023 gets additional gifts – a Wireless Charger and a 25W Travel Adaptor worth ₹4,298.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price, Availability, Offers

