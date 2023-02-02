Samsung has officially unveiled its Samsung Galaxy S23 Series flagship smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra globally at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in San Fransisco. These three smartphones are the latest smartphones from the company under the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the larger model of its sibling Samsung Galaxy S23 featuring a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, IP68 design, 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ equips a larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 390 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both sides, the front and the back. On the design front, it offers an armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass design. It comes in four different color variants – Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ equips an identical triple camera setup on the back as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23. The primary camera is a 50 MP f/1.8 dual pixel with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, 24mm wide lens, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The two secondary cameras are a 10 MP f/2.4 70mm telephoto with 1/3.94-inch sensor size, and 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel 13mm ultra-wide-angle (120-degree) with 1/2.55-inch sensor size, and supports Super Steady video.

Samsung claims that they have improved low-light photography and video capabilities by adding features like noise-reduction technology, Astro Hyperlapse, and more. The primary camera can record up to 8K@30fps video recording. The front side has a 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel selfie camera with a 26mm lens and records up to 4K@60fps videos.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ also packs the Qualcomm flagship SoC – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The CPU is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone comes in two storage options with the lone 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM variant – 256 GB and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage with no microSD card support. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ runs on the new OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging that charges up to 65% in 30 minutes. Other charging options such as wireless charging (Qi/PMA) and 4.5W reverse wireless charging are available.

The smartphone supports a dual SIM 5G network with e-SIM, dual 5G, and VoLTE support. Connectivity options and other features include a Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2, in-display fingerprint scanner (ultrasonic), Face Unlock, Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, and Samsung Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at ₹94,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and is priced at ₹1,04,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available for pre-order during Samsung Live from 2nd February at 1 PM till 3rd February 2023. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores from 17th February 2023.

Consumers who have pre-reserved the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be eligible for all pre-booking offers. Offers include – Bank cashback or upgrade benefits up to ₹8,000, an extra ₹2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop App (1st purchase), Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at ₹2,999, pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S23+ during Samsung Live on 2nd February 2023 gets additional gifts – a Wireless Charger and a 25W Travel Adaptor worth ₹4,298.

