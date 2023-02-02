Samsung, the tech giant has officially launched its three flagship smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra globally at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in San Fransisco. The three smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series are the latest smartphones from the company, the first being the Samsung Galaxy S23 featuring a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, IP68 design, wireless charging, OneUI 5.1, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a flagship smartphone powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it’s the base model under the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 422 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both sides, the front and the back.

On the design front, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass design and an armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance. It’s 7.6mm thin and weighs about 168 grams. It comes in four different color variants – Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

Samsung said that all Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. The company added that it already fulfills a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Moving to its cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 equips a triple camera setup on the back with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.8 dual pixel with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, 24mm wide lens, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

The other two cameras are – 10 MP f/2.4 with a 70mm telephoto lens, a 1/3.94-inch sensor size, and a 3x optical zoom while the other is an ultra-wide camera of 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel with a 13mm 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 1/2.55-inch sensor size, and supports Super Steady video.

The main camera can record up to 8K@30fps video recording. The front side has a 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel selfie camera with a 26mm lens and records up to 4K@60fps videos. Samsung claims that they have improved low-light photography and video capabilities by adding features like noise-reduction technology, Astro Hyperlapse, and more.

About the hardware and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming.

The CPU is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone comes in three storage options with a lone 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM variant – 128 GB (UFS 3.1), 256 GB (UFS 4.0), and 512 GB (UFS 4.0) internal storage with no microSD card support. The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on the new OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 3,900 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging that charges up to 50% in 30 minutes. Other charging options such as wireless charging (Qi/PMA) and 4.5W reverse wireless charging are available.

The smartphone supports a dual SIM 5G network with e-SIM, dual 5G, and VoLTE support. Connectivity options and other features include a Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2, in-display fingerprint scanner (ultrasonic), Face Unlock, Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 422 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection (front & back), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 422 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection (front & back), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance Software: OneUI 5.1 interface, Android 13 operating system

OneUI 5.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM

8 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 128 GB (UFS 3.1) OR 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB (UFS 3.1) OR 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 dual pixel main + 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto + 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel ultra-wide), Optical Image Stabilization, 3x optical zoom, up to 8K@30fps video recording, dual-LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 dual pixel main + 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto + 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel ultra-wide), Optical Image Stabilization, 3x optical zoom, up to 8K@30fps video recording, dual-LED flash Selfie Camera: 12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel, 26mm, 4K@60fps video recording

12 MP f/2.2 dual-pixel, 26mm, 4K@60fps video recording Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (ultrasonic), Face Unlock, Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, Samsung Pay

In-display fingerprint scanner (ultrasonic), Face Unlock, Samsung DeX (Wired & Wireless), Bixby, Samsung Pay Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, e-SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, e-SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 3,900 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, PD3.0 (50% in 30 minutes), 10W wireless charging (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless charging

3,900 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, PD3.0 (50% in 30 minutes), 10W wireless charging (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless charging Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at ₹74,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is priced at ₹79,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available for pre-order during Samsung Live from 2nd February at 1 PM till 3rd February 2023. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores from 17th February 2023.

Consumers who have pre-reserved the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be eligible for all pre-booking offers. Offers include – Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 256 GB variant for the price of the 128 GB variant, bank cashback or upgrade benefits up to ₹8,000, an extra ₹2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop App (1st purchase), pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S23 during Samsung Live on 2nd February 2023 gets additional gifts – a Wireless Charger and a 25W Travel Adaptor worth ₹4,298.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹74,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage – UFS 3.0), ₹79,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage – UFS 4.0)

₹74,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage – UFS 3.0), ₹79,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage – UFS 4.0) Availability: 2nd February at 1 PM till 3rd February 2023 midnight (Pre-order), 17th February 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores.

2nd February at 1 PM till 3rd February 2023 midnight (Pre-order), 17th February 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores. Offers: Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 256 GB variant for the price of the 128 GB variant, bank cashback or upgrade benefits up to ₹8,000, an extra ₹2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop App (1st purchase), pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S23 during Samsung Live on 2nd February 2023 gets additional gifts – a Wireless Charger and a 25W Travel Adaptor worth ₹4,298.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 on Samsung.com | Amazon India | Flipkart