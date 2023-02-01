Apex Legends Mobile, the popular battle royale shooter game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts is shutting down on 1st May 2023. EA has confirmed the announcement on its official blog with the reason behind shutting down the popular mobile title after working on the game for months.

The company claimed that Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of the standard set for quality, quantity, and cadence. Apex Legends Mobile, launched in May 2022, has been there for about 9 months and now the makers have finally decided to shut down the game.

In a tweet, Respawn Entertainment says “We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We’re sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below. https://go.ea.com/Nn5y3”

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

In terms of what players can expect from here, the company has provided a 90-day window before the official shutdown. During this period, players can spend their existing Syndicate Gold and continue playing the full game till 1st May 2023 before it shuts down.

Apex Legends Mobile will soon be removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company will also disable all real money in-app purchases in the game starting today i.e. 1st February. The game will cease its operations in all regions on 1st May 2023 at 4 PM PDT, Apex Legends Mobile will no longer be playable.

“Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players”, the company wrote. “Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you”, the company said.

That said, the Apex Legends on other platforms will remain unchanged, “this decision for Apex Legends Mobile is platform-specific, and is independent of the game on PC and Consoles. As a franchise, Apex Legends is strong and we’re looking forward to sharing exciting updates in the future.”

“Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future”, said the company.

