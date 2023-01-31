Infinix has launched its ZERO BOOK Series notebooks in India with the ZERO BOOK ULTRA being the company’s latest top-of-the-line notebook in the flagship category. The Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA offers up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H series processors with 14-cores, 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1 TB of NVMe SSDs, and a whopping 96W Hyper Charger fast charging.

Infinix ZERO BOOK Series consists of two models – Infinix ZERO BOOK and the Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA. Infinix ZERO BOOK comes in two variants, the base one consisting of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H series processor, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD while the top variant of the Infinix ZERO BOOK consists of a 12th Gen Core i7 H series processor, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The two Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA variants pack the 12th Gen Core i9 H series either 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD or 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Both ZERO BOOK series models share the same display size i.e. 15.6 inches Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, and 400 nits brightness. The ZERO BOOK series notebooks flaunt its Meteorite Phase Design with Interstellar Aesthetic, it’s 16.9mm slim and consists of a full metal body.

About the CPUs, all of them are from Intel’s 12th generation. The Core i5-12500H comes with 12 cores (4 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) paired with 80EU Iris Xe Graphics. The Core i7-12700H comes with 14 cores (6 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) paired with 96EU Iris Xe Graphics. The Core i9-12900H comes with 14 cores (6 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) paired with 96EU Iris Xe Graphics.

On the battery side, the notebook offers a 70Wh battery that promises up to 13 hours of local 1080p video playback or up to 10 hours of online browsing. The battery supports a 96W Hyper Charger fast charging that can charge the notebook up to 100% in 2 hours.

The notebook comes with an ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system that comprises two substantial 65mm fans and improved shark fin-designed blades as thin as 0.25mm. The OVERBOOST Switch increases or decreases the CPU power to fulfill the task requirements. The OVERBOOST has three modes – ECO mode for extending battery life, BAL mode for balanced performance, OVERBOOST mode for high performance.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Our foray into the budget laptop category last year created ripples in the market. Since then, we have gained great acceptance in this segment and currently hold a 40% share on Flipkart in the i7 laptop segment. This growth trajectory reaffirms our belief in introducing the ZEROBOOK laptops that come with several first-in-segment features. The laptop is equipped with a face-tracking feature among several others to meet the increasing requirement of engaging virtual meeting experiences for our users. The i9 variant claims to be 40% faster than the industry average at the given price point. With the perfect blend of technology and aesthetics, the ZEROBOOK sports a sleek and classy design and is sure to become the unique and the right choice for consumers.”

Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA Specifications

Display & Design: 15.6 inches Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, 400 nits brightness, Meteorite Phase Design with Interstellar Aesthetic, 16.9mm slim, full metallic body

Intel 12th Generation Core H Series processors Intel Core i5-12500H, 12 cores (4 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) – ZERO BOOK Intel Core i7-12700H, 14 cores (6 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) – ZERO BOOK Intel Core i9-12900H, 14 cores (6 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) – ZERO BOOK ULTRA GPU: Intel 80EU Iris Xe Graphics (Core i5), Intel 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (Core i7 & Core i9)

512 GB OR 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage Camera: FHD camera with AI BeautyCam Enhancement via the Mi-Pi protocol, true-tone, Background Blur, Face Tracking

Unique 3-switch OVERBOOST Design Connectivity: 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E R2 (tri-band), Bluetooth 5.2, 1x USB Type-C (support data, charging and DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-C (data), 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x SD card slot

The price for the Infinix ZERO BOOK with 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD is ₹49,990 whereas the price for the Infinix ZERO BOOK with 12th Gen Core i7, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD is ₹64,990. The two ULTRA models start at a price of ₹79,990. The Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA with 12th Gen Core i9, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD is priced at ₹79,990 whereas the Infinix ZERO BOOK ULTRA with 12th Gen Core i9, 32 GB RAM, and 1 GB SSD is priced at ₹84,990. The notebooks will be available on Flipkart starting from 3rd February.

