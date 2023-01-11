After rumors, Samsung has officially confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event which is set for 1st February in San Francisco. The two smartphones under the Galaxy S23 Series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to be launched at the event.

The invite says, “A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic.

Get ready to share the epic.

On February 1, for the first time in three years, Samsung Electronics will hold an in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. Join us as one of the first to see the new premium Galaxy innovations. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel.”

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held in San Francisco and will be the first in-person Unpacked event in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will also be streamed live on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.”

Based on rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S23 Series will use Qualcomm’s fastest SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with clock speeds up to 3.36 GHz compared to 3.2 GHz in the standard version. The company is not planning to launch an Exynos version of the smartphone, so all the markets should get the Snapdragon chip. The Galaxy S23 Series should get at least 8 GB RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB storage options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to sport a 200 MP primary camera.

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are expected to pack 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries, respectively, with 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare features. The smartphones are also expected to feature up to 1,750 nits brightness display.

The S23 is said to retain 25W charging, and the S22+ and S23 Ultra is said to retain 45W fast charging. All these should come with Qi wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare features. Based on the rumors, the smartphones will be running Android 13 out-of-the-box with Samsung’s OneUI 5.0

It is also expected that Samsung should unveil new laptops, but there’s no official word from the brand about the new notebooks or smartphones. However, we can expect Samsung to drop some teasers about the upcoming products in the lead-up to the 1st February 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event.

