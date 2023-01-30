OPPO India is all set to launch the new OPPO Reno8 T 5G in India on 3rd February at 12 PM. OPPO India has revealed the launch date in a teaser mentioned on their official OPPO India website as well as on their official Twitter account.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G, which will be the company’s latest Reno Series smartphone in India, will feature an all-new Dual Micro-curved design, the smartphone will have the slimmest, and lightweight design in its segment along with a 120 Hz 3D curved screen, according to OPPO India.

In a tweet, OPPO India says about the OPPO Reno8 T 5G, “Flawlessly curved, lightest, and slimmest in its segment, the #OPPOReno8T 5G is a marvel of design and performance 😳. It comes with an all-new Dual Micro-curved Design and a flagship-level 120Hz 3D Curved Screen. Get ready to be enchanted 🤩. Coming Soon! #AStepAbove”.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G will have a 10-bit borderless display with 1B colors, 8 GB RAM + 8 GB extended RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage as we can see in the teaser image. The teaser also confirms that the OPPO Reno8 T 5G will feature a 108 MP portrait camera and a 40X microscope camera. To recall, the OPPO F21 Pro with a primary camera of 64 MP had a 30X microscope camera.

The smartphone will feature 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that offers 9 hours of video streaming in 15 minutes of charging. The smartphone will also come with a 4,800 mAh battery that can stay 4+ years long. We should see the pricing of the smartphone once it’s launched, it will be sold on Flipkart as well as on OPPO Store.

OPPO India has also confirmed that the OPPO Enco Air3 wireless earbuds will be launching in India on 3rd February alongside the OPPO Reno8 T 5G. OPPO India has revealed the launch date in a teaser of its upcoming true wireless earbuds OPPO Enco Air3 revealing some details about it.

