After confirming the launch of its latest Reno Series smartphone, OPPO Reno8 T 5G in India, OPPO India has also confirmed that the OPPO Enco Air3 wireless earbuds will be launching in India on 3rd February alongside the OPPO Reno8 T 5G.

OPPO India has revealed the launch date in a teaser of its upcoming true wireless earbuds OPPO Enco Air3 revealing some details about it. The OPPO Enco Air3 will be the successor to the last year’s OPPO Enco Air2 priced at ₹2,499.

The company has confirmed that the OPPO Enco Air3 will equip a new HiFi DSP for improved processing and better battery life compared to its predecessor. In addition to that, the earbuds will come with DNN noise cancellation for better call quality outdoors.

The earbuds will also feature a 47ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming versus the 80ms low latency found in the Enco Air2. The earbuds will have an improved battery life of up to 31 hours including 6 hours of playback on each earbud plus 25 hours with the case.

Apart from the above-mentioned details, there is no additional information available for the OPPO Enco Air3 for now. We will know more about the wireless earbuds including its price during the launch event later this week. To remind you, OPPO India launched its Enco Air2 last year followed by the launch of its Pro variant i.e. Enco Air2 Pro alongside the OPPO F21 Pro.

OPPO India also confirmed that the Reno8 T 5G will be official in India. The upcoming smartphone will feature an all-new Dual Micro-curved design, the smartphone will have the slimmest, and lightweight design in its segment along with a 120 Hz 3D curved screen. In addition, there will be 8 GB RAM + 8 GB extended RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage, a 108 MP portrait camera, a 40X microscope camera, and a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

