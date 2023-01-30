POCO India is all set to launch of its latest smartphone, the POCO X5 Pro 5G in India on 6th February at 5:30 PM. POCO India has confirmed via a teaser image with the brand ambassador Hardik Pandya showing off the phone in Yellow color.

The teaser also reveals that the POCO X5 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera. There is not much information available in the teaser for the POCO X5 Pro 5G as of now. We will know more about the smartphone and its price during the launch event next week.

The company has also confirmed the global launch of its two 5G smartphones – POCO X5 Pro 5G and POCO X5 5G on the same day at the same time (20:00 GMT+8). POCO Global twitted that, “Announcing #TheSecretToWin with the #POCOX5Pro5G and #POCOX55G! Join us on February 6th at 20:00 GMT+8 for the global launch!”. This confirms that the company is all set to launch two 5G smartphones globally – POCO X5 Pro 5G and POCO X5 5G.

Announcing #TheSecretToWin with the #POCOX5Pro5G and #POCOX55G! Join us on February 6th at 20:00 GMT+8 for the global launch! pic.twitter.com/YJhhXWq5Sa — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 30, 2023

Based on the rumors, the POCO X5 Pro 5G could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a 108 MP Samsung HM2 camera, a 120 Hz OLED display, and 67W fast charging. The POCO X5 5G could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G, but with a Snapdragon 695 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

Via | Source