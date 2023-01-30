Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has announced that he is leaving the Xiaomi Group after 9 years of working for the renowned Chinese smartphone maker. The announcement was made in a social media post adding that he will be taking some time off before taking up the next processional challenge.

Manu Kumar Jain tweeted, “Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️ The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! #ManuJain”.

Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️ The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

“After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success”, Manu Kumar Jain wrote announcing his exit.

“Over the next few months, I will take some time-off before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge”, he added.

In 2013, Manu Kumar Jain co-founded Jabong (an e-commerce platform now acquired by Flipkart) and later started Xiaomi India’s journey in 2014 in Bengaluru along with Google’s former VP Hugo Barra. He also served as Managing Director of Xiaomi India for a long time before moving to the Xiaomi Global team. He is currently serving as the Xiaomi Global Vice President.