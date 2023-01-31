After launching True 5G service in 6 states of the North-East circle, Reliance Jio, today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 cities. The Jio True 5G service is now available across 225 cities all over India, the company says. Starting today, Jio users in these 34 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G.

List of 34 cities to get Jio True 5G service starting today.

Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh Chirala, Andhra Pradesh Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh Tenali, Andhra Pradesh Dibrugarh, Assam Jorhat, Assam Tezpur, Assam Gaya, Bihar Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh Thanesar, Haryana Yamunanagar, Haryana Chitradurga, Karnataka Jalgaon, Maharashtra Latur, Maharashtra Balangir, Odisha Nalco, Odisha Jalandhar, Punjab Phagwara, Punjab Ajmer, Rajasthan Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu Dindigul, Tamil Nadu Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu Karur, Tamil Nadu Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu Adilabad, Telangana Mahabubnagar, Telangana Ramagundam, Telangana Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities according to Jio. Reliance Jio has covered 225 cities in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023, said the company.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

A 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India, when the entire country will reap the benefits of the revolutionary True 5G technology, delivered through Jio’s superior network infrastructure.

We are grateful to the Central and State Governments for their continuous support in our quest to digitize our country.”

In December 2022, Jio launched its True 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and then expanded to 11 more cities across the country. After Indore and Bhopal, four more cities – Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri are added and then the True 5G services expanded to Assam. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Varanasi, Assam, and all over Gujarat.

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, temples, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

