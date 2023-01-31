Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in 2 cities of Telangana which include Warangal and Karimnagar. The announcement was made alongside the launch of its 5G services in 6 cities of Andhra Pradesh. Airtel 5G Plus network is already available for Airtel users in Hyderabad.

Airtel 5G Plus: Telangana

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Warangal

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Hanumakonda, Akshoka Hotel, Kazipet Railway Station, Reddy Colony, Kasi bugga, Mayemnagar, Girmanjiper, and Revenue Colony in Warangal.

Areas covered in Karimnagar

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Sirsilla Road, Adarsh Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saraswathi Nagar, Seetharampur, Saleh Nagar, and Raikurthy in Karimnagar.

Commenting on the launch, Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur & Tirupati in addition to Vizag, Warangal and Karimnagar in addition to Hyderabad. Airtel customers in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur & Tirupati can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus services are available to all the 4G consumers of the telco at no extra cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.